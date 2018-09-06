Didier Drogba has returned to Chelsea, where he played for 9 years.

He has returned as club ambassador for sponsors Yokohama Tyres.

LASUTH resident doctors kicks off 3 days warning strike

“Proud to be working again with @chelseafc as ambassador for @yokohamachelseafc #yokohama #chelseafc” he tweeted.

As reported earlier, Drogba was playing in Chelsea from 2004 to 2012.