Drogba

Drogba returns to Chelsea

— 6th September 2018

Didier Drogba has returned to Chelsea, where he played for 9 years.

He has returned as club ambassador for sponsors Yokohama Tyres.

LASUTH resident doctors kicks off 3 days warning strike

“Proud to be working again with @chelseafc as ambassador for @yokohamachelseafc  #yokohama #chelseafc” he tweeted.

As reported earlier, Drogba was playing in Chelsea from 2004 to 2012.

