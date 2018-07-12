Driving sustainable economic growth through plant conservation

Nkemdili Nwadike

In 1991, the Hunger Project, a global non-profit strategic organisation committed to the sustainable end of world hunger, awarded the Africa Leadership Prize for Sustainable end of Hunger jointly to two women: Prof. Wangari Maathai of Kenya and the late Mrs. Maryam Babangida of Nigeria.

While the late Maryam received her award on account of her efforts to better the lot of Nigerian women through her pet project, Better Life for Rural Women, Maathai’s was due to her efforts in empowering rural women in Kenya through her non-profit organisation, the Green Belt Movement (GBM). Maathai also received the Goldman Award in 1991 and would go on to receive several more including the Nobel Peace Prize in 2004.

The GBM was set up in response to the needs of rural Kenyan women who complained that their streams were drying up, their food supply was less secure and they increasingly had to walk longer distances to get firewood and wood for fencing.

The GBM encouraged and promoted the planting of trees by paying stipends to the rural women for planting and nurturing seedlings. Through this initiative, GBM planted over 51 million trees in Kenya since it was founded in 1977 and has continued to reforest vast areas of the country, restore biodiversity and improve the livelihoods of citizens. The problems that the rural Kenyan women faced were borne out of the unsustainable use of natural resources, particularly trees and vegetation. This continues to be a global problem today because of the pressures of a rapidly increasing population which is unmatched by a planned, deliberate and systematic regime of balancing usage with regeneration.

The change in Nigeria’s climate and weather patterns compared to what obtained as recently as the 1980s is due mainly to the drastic depletion of trees and vegetation in Nigeria and globally. Consequently, we now experience increased flooding, loss of freshwater due to receding rivers, poorer soils and irregular farming cycles, among myriad problems.

The World Council for Economic Development (WECD) defines sustainable development as one that “meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”. This means that for industrial development to be sustainable, apart from addressing important issues at the macro level such as economic efficiency (innovation, prosperity, productivity) and social equity (poverty, community, health, human rights), it must factor in environmental accountability (land use, biodiversity, fresh water and climate change).