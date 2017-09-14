Driver to receive 6 strokes of cane for stealing paint

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, the Nigerian Capital, on Thursday ordered the flogging of a 25-year-old driver, Daniel Molba, for stealing paint.

The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, ordered that Molba be given six strokes of the cane, after he admitted committing the offence and pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.

Sadiq, who warned the convict to desist from committing crime in future, added that the court might not be this lenient the next time the convict appeared before him.

Earlier the prosecutor, Mrs Florence Avhioboh, told the court that the convict, a driver, of no fixed address, was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

She alleged that the convict stole the complainant’s 20 litres of wall paint, valued at N38, 000, which was later recovered.

The prosecutor told the court that the Complainant, Yakubu Kimba, who resides at Gwarimpa in Abuja, reported the case at the Gwarimpa Police Station on Sept. 12.

She said the offences contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)