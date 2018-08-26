Spurs goalkeeper faces a humiliating experience besides being slapped with fine by the Club after his drink-driving scandal.

The captain, who led France to glory this summer, was nicked in London in the early hours of yesterday as he drove home after a boozy night out with Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud.

Lloris, 31, will appear in court next month.

And according to reports, it seems Daniel Levy, Spurs chairman may impose further punishment on the French man.

A £240,000 club fine is being touted and could also involve being stripp of the Spurs captaincy by boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The keeper issued a statement last night saying: “I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my team-mates, the manager and all of the supporters.

“Drink-driving is completely unacceptable. I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set.”