Home / Food & Drinks / Drink cucumber juice, be healthy

Drink cucumber juice, be healthy

— 24th February 2018

Cucumber juice is a very healthy and versatile drink. Cucumbers have a high content of water and contain noteworthy amounts of potassium, silica, vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, and chlorophyll, among other nutrients.

Cucumber juice improve the quality of skin, nails, and hair, and when consumed regularly, the drink can help treat high blood pressure and kidney stones.

Cucumber juice can be prepared straight, with nothing but cucumbers, or you can blend it with sweeteners and other juices for extra flavour.

Ingredient

•Cucumbers

Procedure

Peel your cucumbers with either a potato peeler or a sharp knife with a smooth blade.

•Slice off the ends of your cucumbers using a sharp knife. The bottom and top stem are hard, inedible parts that you should not attempt to turn into juice.

•Chop the cucumbers into large chunks, Place the cucumber chunks into a food processor or blender and blend for approximately two minutes.

•Place a mesh strainer over a large bowl. The strainer should be small enough to fit inside the mouth of the bowl, but if possible, you should use a strainer with a wide enough rim to rest on top of the brim of the bowl. By resting the strainer on top of the bowl, you free up both hands.

•Place cheesecloth inside the strainer. The cloth will allow you to strain out more pulp. You can also line the strainer with coffee filters to create the same effect.

•Slowly pour the blended cucumbers through the strainer.

•Stir the puree with a rubber spatula or metal spoon, occasionally pressing down into the cheesecloth or mesh. By stirring the cucumbers, you encourage the juice to seep out and flow through the strainers, into the bowl. Continue stirring and pressing until no more juice comes out.

•Pour the cucumber juice into glasses, chill, and serve.

Three die, two injured in Abuja gas explosion

— 23rd February 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja Three days after three primary school pupils died in Abuja from an alleged food poisoning, another tragedy struck again in Zuba, Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday m. Three persons have been killed and two others left with various degrees of injury in a gas explosion. Saturday…

  • Knowledge-based economy: Local, foreign experts explore Science Park option at UNN

    — 23rd February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   Determined to help Nigeria migrate from commodity to knowledge-based economy, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has entered into collaboration with Ideon Science Park, Sweden and Lunda Vision AB, to sensitize stakeholders on the viability of building a Science Park and Innovation Ecosystem in Nigeria. The collaborators are currently holding a…

  • Father, two children, crushed to death in Ogun

    — 23rd February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Three persons, including a father and two of his children, were on Friday crushed to death, while one other sustained serious injuries in an early morning auto crash in Ago Iwoye town of Ogun State According to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident, which involved…

  • Two dead in Sokoto Prisons officials, hoodlums fracas

    — 23rd February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the death of two and one person hospitalised as result of confrontation between hoodlums and Prison Service officials, in Sokoto metropolis. Police spokesperson, ASP Cordelia Nwawe, said a group of miscreants attacked prison van while conveying awaiting trial inmates to court. Nwawe said the hoodlums…

  • APC condemns Kaduna crisis, sets up investigative panel

    — 23rd February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed regret over the dimension the crisis rocking the Kaduna State chapter of the party has degenerated. It also constituted a three man investigative committee to wade into the crisis. The crisis that bedeviled the Kaduna State chapter of the…

