Drink cucumber juice, be healthy

Cucumber juice is a very healthy and versatile drink. Cucumbers have a high content of water and contain noteworthy amounts of potassium, silica, vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, and chlorophyll, among other nutrients.

Cucumber juice improve the quality of skin, nails, and hair, and when consumed regularly, the drink can help treat high blood pressure and kidney stones.

Cucumber juice can be prepared straight, with nothing but cucumbers, or you can blend it with sweeteners and other juices for extra flavour.

Ingredient

•Cucumbers

Procedure

Peel your cucumbers with either a potato peeler or a sharp knife with a smooth blade.

•Slice off the ends of your cucumbers using a sharp knife. The bottom and top stem are hard, inedible parts that you should not attempt to turn into juice.

•Chop the cucumbers into large chunks, Place the cucumber chunks into a food processor or blender and blend for approximately two minutes.

•Place a mesh strainer over a large bowl. The strainer should be small enough to fit inside the mouth of the bowl, but if possible, you should use a strainer with a wide enough rim to rest on top of the brim of the bowl. By resting the strainer on top of the bowl, you free up both hands.

•Place cheesecloth inside the strainer. The cloth will allow you to strain out more pulp. You can also line the strainer with coffee filters to create the same effect.

•Slowly pour the blended cucumbers through the strainer.

•Stir the puree with a rubber spatula or metal spoon, occasionally pressing down into the cheesecloth or mesh. By stirring the cucumbers, you encourage the juice to seep out and flow through the strainers, into the bowl. Continue stirring and pressing until no more juice comes out.

•Pour the cucumber juice into glasses, chill, and serve.