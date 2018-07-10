Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities

The decision of the Federal Government to dredge the Escravos-Chanomi/Ogbe-Ijoh down to Warri Port in Delta State is raising fresh agitations among locals in the riverine communities within the affected areas. The over 50 Ijaw, Ilaje and Itsekiri communities in the Chanomi creeks and those who reside along and around Ogbe-Ijoh axis claimed they would be badly impacted by the proposed dredging of the river. At the moment, there is apprehension residents over possible fear of not only losing their means of livelihood but also displacement from their ancestral homes. Anxiety among the beleaguered riverine dwellers is further heightened as they are yet to recover from the hardship, pandemic poverty and sad memories of what they experienced in the 1980s when a similar dredging was carried out.

Consequently, they want the Federal Government to carry them along and do the needful without any bias, political bigotry, manipulation, ethnic sentiment, intimidation of any kind, hatred or any act that will further put them in pains. In a petition to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaech, the solicitor and coordinator of the communities, Dr. Clarkson Aribogha said the affected communities should be notified of the modalities to be applied. He said the people criticised the survey, mapping and the sounding activities, which they said was done secretly without their notice, demanding that they ought to be in the know when the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) activity was being carried out. While soliciting for the extension of dredging works to Gbaramatu Kingdom, Aribogba noted that Escravos River to Chanomi Creek are under the administrative domain of Gbaramatu Kingdom, just as Chanomi Creek to Warri OgbIjoh and Nigerian Port Authority is under the administrative headship of Ogbe-Ijoh.

“We urged the Federal Government to pay compensation to the communities that will be affected during and after the dredging because their source of livelihood such as fish ponds, forest, swamp, fish migration, fish gear damages and many others are not going to be spared,” he stated. Explaining the extent of damage the affected communities would experience, Dr. Aribogha pleaded with government to provide an unbiased, fair and equitable mutual relationship with the various communities by paying them adequate compensation due to negative effect of the dredging.