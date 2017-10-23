Drama over Maina as HoS Oyo-Ita denies involvement

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita has denied any role in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina into the civil service.

She also distanced herself from Maina’s posting to the Ministry of Interior.

In a three paragraph statement signed the Assistant Director (Media Relations), Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mohammed Manga, she described as erroneous and misleading the media report linking her office to the reinstatement.

The statement read:

“The media reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the re-instatement into the Federal Civil Service of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina and his subsequent posting to the Ministry of Interior is false.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) wishes to inform the public that Maina’s reinstatement and posting never came from her office.

“Consequently, the purported re-instatement and posting by her office is totally erroneous and misleading.”