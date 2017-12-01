The Sun News
Latest
1st December 2017 - Drama in FCTA as director collapses over promotion
1st December 2017 - NAF graduates 414 special forces
1st December 2017 - Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019
1st December 2017 - NBS, UNICEF launch MICS 2017 in North East
1st December 2017 - 2 remanded for sale, distribution of cloned soap brand
1st December 2017 - Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina
1st December 2017 - Graduating with third class not big deal –Dimoko Korkus, blogger
1st December 2017 - Why I remixed Fela’s Jeun Ko ku -Aderinsola Adetifa
1st December 2017 - My passion for down syndrome kids -Seun Olota
1st December 2017 - African China, Jaywon to headline UFDF 2017
Home / Cover / National / Drama in FCTA as director collapses over promotion

Drama in FCTA as director collapses over promotion

— 1st December 2017

A mild drama played out last week as a female Acting Director (name withheld) in the Public Affairs Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), collapsed and fainted over her failure to scale through a screening for promotion of Acting Directors to substantive Directors.

The promotion screening held in various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA.

Our source inside the FCTA informed  that the embattled Acting Director (now stepped down to Deputy Director) was said to have gathered friends, relations and well-wishers ahead of time in readiness for celebration of her expected elevation prior to the arrival of the promotion letter.

But in an uncanny somersault, as most of her peers got their letters, she didnt.

She however decided not to prolong the suspense of waiting and approach the Director of Human Resources to sort things out and pick up her letter in case the dispatch man made a mistake in delivery.

It was however, at that point that pandemonium struck as she was told there was no such letter for her which meant she wss not considered fit for promotion

The Ag. Director said to have reputation in antagonism and picking bones with subordinates could not believe her ears . Suspecting a subtle intrigue by the Director, Human Resource to hoodwink her, she insisted on her promotion letter. Suddenly, all went blank and quiet in her as stampede ensued when workers in the office saw her buckle and sprawl on the floor.

She instantly collapsed and fainted when the reality of the situation dawned on her. This sparked panic and confusion as every staff commenced emergency intervention in the bid to revive her.

They could also not call in an ambulance to evacuate her to the staff clinic or a nearby hospital in fear that that will trigger the curiosity of the public and make it a media issue.

Their intervention however paid as the lady director later came to after about 30 minutes of faint feat during which the emergency workers had put in their improvised emergency tools to bring her back to life.

 

Further checks by our correspondent reveal that the obvious failure of the embattled Deputy Director to scale through the upgrade exercise to the post of substantive Director was not unconnected to what FCT authorities describe as inadequate working relationship between her and subordinates

Since sources affirmed that the process of promotion was tidy and open, the belief is that the botched promotion of this embattled director was not in bad faith.

 

 

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Drama in FCTA as director collapses over promotion

— 1st December 2017

A mild drama played out last week as a female Acting Director (name withheld) in the Public Affairs Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), collapsed and fainted over her failure to scale through a screening for promotion of Acting Directors to substantive Directors. The promotion screening held in various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies…

  • NAF graduates 414 special forces

    — 1st December 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force, on Thursday, graduated 414 special forces of its personnel out which 396 were airmen, airwomen and 18 were Officers. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar made the disclosure during the Combined graduation of Basic Regiment Officers, airmen and Gunnery II Course and special forces course 2017, at the Military…

  • Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019

    — 1st December 2017

    Youths in Ebonyi State on Wednesday hit back at the National Leader of the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, Mr. Frank Ngwu, describing his comments on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the national leadership of the party as “reckless”. A statement by the chairman of Ebonyi APC Youth Forum in Abakaliki, Dr. Uche Abia not…

  • NBS, UNICEF launch MICS 2017 in North East

    — 1st December 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The National Bureau of Statistics, in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has launched the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2016-2017 in the north east region. The launch of the scheme was held at Chartwell Hotel and Suites, Bauchi, on Thursday. The MICS 2016 was supported by UNICEF, UNFPA,…

  • 2 remanded for sale, distribution of cloned soap brand

    — 1st December 2017

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, remanded one Mr. Taju Ayagi and a Kano-based businesswoman, Mrs. Stella Ogochukwu, till December 7, for an alleged sales and distribution of cloned cosmetic products belonging to a Lagos based company, Eva Complexion Care Soap Products. The accused persons were arraigned by…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share