BENUE DRAMA

Drama continues in Benue

— 1st August 2018

The Presidency flayed what it called attempts by some political actors to link President Muhammadu Buhari with the unfolding political drama in Benue State.

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The political drama in Benue State continued yesterday as armed policemen chased out staff of the House of Assembly including the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena out of the Assembly complex.

The policemen, who were said to be acting on orders from above also put the gate of the premises on lock even as they toot over the area.

But the Presidency, in a reaction flayed what it called attempts by some political actors to link President Muhammadu Buhari with the unfolding political drama in Benue State.

The unfolding Benue saga followed the event of Tuesday when eight lawmakers led by the impeached speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, with the help of security personnel, stormed the Assembly chambers and commenced an impeachment process on Governor Samuel Ortom.

READ ALSO: Saraki, Dogara, Mark, Reps caucus furious over move to impeach Ortom

The heavily armed security operatives drawn from the Police and DSS were said to have at the same time prevented from entering the Assembly, the remaining 22 lawmakers perceive to be loyal to Governor Ortom.

Speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, Agena who lamented the development said the policemen stormed the Assembly complex without any prior notice and asked all staff to leave the premises.

“Today (yesterday), staff of the Assembly were after two hours of resumption of work, asked to vacate the Assembly. The security personnel said they were acting on orders given to them by the Police Commissioner, Besan Gwana.

“This is one harassment too many. I therefore urge President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Inspector General of Police to withdraw his men from the Assembly so that staff can carry out their duties unhindered.”

Security Adviser to the Governor, Col. Paul Hemba (retd.) who confirmed the development said on getting the information, he put a call through to the Police Commissioner who told him he was acting on orders from above.

READ ALSO: Ortom joins PDP, 3 govs, ministers, lawmakers to follow

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina wondered how Buhari who is currently attending the ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit in Togo could possibly be responsible for an internal squabble between two arms of government in Benue State.

READ ALSO: Buhari leaves for Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS summit

“Statements have been issued by different interest groups, insinuating that the President may have a hand in the development in Benue. This is paranoia at its worst, coming from people who have wittingly positioned themselves against the clean-up of the country, and the way we do things,” Adesina said in a statement.

“President Buhari will never be part of any unconstitutional act, and any attempt to link him with the inglorious past, when minority number of lawmakers impeached governors, will not stick.”

Meanwhile, the coalition of the Benue Civil Society Organisations has warned that the political tussle
in Benue State which “constitutes an assault on democracy and democratic ideals has the tendency to lead to a breakdown of law and order and escalate the already existing humanitarian crisis in the State.

BENUE DRAMA

