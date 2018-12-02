Tension and high drama enveloped Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State this morning following the sacking of the community’s paramount ruler, King Samson Oghugunwa, by youths believed to be his subjects.

The restive youths were said to have laid siege to the monarch’s residence to press for his sack.

A source said that the youths’ action had to do with a lingering crisis in the community arising from the perceived traditional ruler’s style of leadership which does not sit well with some of his subjects.

It was gathered that the paramount ruler earlier got wind of the impending invasion and fled his palace before the youths arrived.

Policemen from Ughelli Area commander are said to have doused the tension by taking control of the area so as to restore sanity.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, has assured that King Oghugunwa is safe; he urged people in the area to go about their various businesses calmly.