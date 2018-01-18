The Sun News
Drama as Senator Ogbuoji announces defection to APC, recants
From Fred Itua, Abuja 

There was uproar on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, when Sunday Ogbuoji rescinded an earlier decision to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Ogbuoji had, at commencement of the day’s legislative business, announced he was ditching the PDP, to join APC.
His announcement caused an uproar in the chamber.
“From my state, Ebonyi, to the national level, there is crisis in the PDP. I can no longer continue to be a member of that party. I am, therefore, announcing my defection to the APC, “ he said.
As he spoke, Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, pulled at the letter he read and urged him to sit down, although jocularly.
Other PDP senators rushed to Ogbuoji’s side, to persuade him to rescind his decision.
For over 10 minutes, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided at plenary, could not call lawmakers to order.
While APC members made attempts to usher Ogbuoji to their side of the chamber, PDP senators protested vehemently.
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce eventually intervened and convinced Ogbuoji to jettison his defection and allow the PDP caucus intervene on the crisis in the state.
After the mild drama, Ogbuoji, recanted.
“After a brief talk with my colleagues, I have decided to put my defection on hold. I will make more consultations with my people and the leadership of the party. For now, I withdraw my plans to defect to the APC,” Ogbuoji said.
Ogbuoji who represents Ebonyi South, had earlier announced his defection to the APC in December 2017.

