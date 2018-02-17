Drama as police parades Lagos serial killer, alleged sponsor

Christopher Oji and Lawrence Enyoghasu

There was drama at Lagos police command headquarters Ikeja on Friday when an alleged serial killer, Adeola Williams, a.k.a Ade Lawyer claimed responsibility for about 12 unresolved assassinations in the state while accusing a former Chairman of the Lagos Island branch of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa of hiring him to kill a former Idumota branch Chairman of the union, Azeez Adekunle Lawal, a.k.a ‘Kunle Poly’ last month.

Though the embattled NURTW boss denied the allegation, but his serial killer accomplice told him point blank “You sent me to kill him”. Olohunwa who was paraded alongside ‘Ade lawyer’ by Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohinmi Edgal, denied knowledge of paying his accuser N1.5 million to assassinate anyone.

Confessing his sins, ‘Ade lawyer’ confirmed he killed one Ganiyu Ayinla, a Personal Assistant to ‘Kunle Poly’ at No 1 John Street, Idumota, Lagos, while on an assignment to kill the deceased’s boss.

“ I am a killer; I have done four jobs for him. He sent me to kill Kunle Poly, but my gang and I missed our target and killed Kunle Poly’s Personal Assistant. He has been complaining bitterly about Kunle Poly. He accused Kunle Poly of betraying his trust. Olohunwa was the chairman before his tenure expired and he put Kunle Poly and he was expecting Kunle Poly to be loyal and be settling him with some amount of money, but he complained bitterly that Kunle Poly was not settling him. When he invited me, he said I should come alone, so I met him all alone as usual because, I have worked for him. There was a time he contracted me to kill a prominent chief and I did the job perfectly.

“After our discussion, I charged him N1.5million and he gave me part-payment of N500, 000 and promised to pay me N1million if we accomplish the task. I connected with my guys. We went to where Kunle Poly was holding meeting, when he came out with his PA, we shot him, but we missed our target and the bullet hit his PA.

“When we called Olohunwa and told him we have killed Kunle Poly, he said it was a lie. We later discovered it was not Kunle Poly we killed. I insisted he must pay me so that I can settle my gang members, he refused. I started threatening him. When he refused to pay me, I seized his Honda SUV. It was at this point, the police caught me and recovered the jeep. There is no need lying against him. He is my master, but he was angry that I did not succeed in this instance. He even warned that I should not call his phone. I swear, I have been working for him”

On his past victims, he said: “I assassinated the popular Hamburger, an NURTW chairman in Oshodi. I also killed one Baba Jide Dosumu, a.k.a Mados in Ebute Meta, Lagos. One Salawe in Ajah, Ganiyu Asaro and four others in Badore area of Lagos after I sprayed bullets into their car, killing all the five occupants.”

Oluhunwa however insisted that he did not send him to kill anyone. “Really, he is my boy, but, I did not send him to kill anybody. Kunle Poly was not having any issues with me. I have no reasons to kill him. I gave him N500 ,OOO when he was threatening to kill me. He is a dangerous man. He seized my SUV because I refused to give him money always. My hands are clean”.

CP Edgal said “the suspects will soon be charged to court while efforts are being made to track other suspects connected with this murder”. According to him, “on January 23, at 3am, one Ganiyu was murdered by gunmen while the Chairman of NURTW, Kunle Poly and others narrowly escaped death. The IGP Ibrahim Idris directed Commander IRT,ACP Abba Kyari to apprehend the hoodlums. Adeola Williams was arrested and he named Rafiu Olohunwa Akanni ,former union Chairman as his sponsor.

“We recovered one Ak47, two empty magazines and one Hyundai Santa fee SUV from them. Williams confessed that he was paid N500,000 by Olohunwa to kill Kunle Poly with a promise to balance him N1 million after the job, but he missed his target and Olohunwa refused to balance him.”