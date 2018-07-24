Fred Itua, Abuja

Operatives from the Special Anti Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police, on Tuesday morning, have blocked the convoy of Senate President Bukola Saraki from leaving his Maitama Residence.

The stern-looking policemen, it was learnt, stormed the residence at about 6:00a.m. and prevented vehicles from coming in or going out of the expansive residence of Nigeria’s third citizen.

Details later…