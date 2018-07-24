– The Sun News
SARAKI

JUST IN: Drama as police block Saraki’s convoy

— 24th July 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Operatives from the Special Anti Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police, on Tuesday morning, have blocked the convoy of Senate President Bukola Saraki from leaving his Maitama Residence.

The stern-looking policemen, it was learnt, stormed the residence at about 6:00a.m. and prevented vehicles from coming in or going out of the expansive residence of Nigeria’s third citizen.

Details later…

2 Comments

  2. AK UROSS 24th July 2018 at 8:26 am
    Reply

    Intimidations from the presidency. Why are you disturbing this guy? what did he do? Well it is left for you guys to leave this foolish occupant of Aso Rock to threat you like this.

    This is the time Saraki and Ekweremadu should wake up and use the law to oust this foolish occupant of Aso Rock.

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 24th July 2018 at 8:47 am
    Reply

    The club of bandits nickname NASS who are complicit and collaborators of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order in the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives and in the enemy’s plunder of this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc., must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God’s Sword on the enemy has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

