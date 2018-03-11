Drama as Kogi gov. sacks all cabinet, reverses self

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja.

It was a drama, on Sunday, when Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, dissolved his cabinet and less than 30 minute later reversed his decision.

The governor, who arrived Lokoja, the state capital, from Abuja, was expected to dissolve his cabinet last Saturday. However, during Sunday’s meeting at Glass House Lokoja, the governor formerly sacked his 15 Commissioners and the 21 Local Government Administrators.

The governor had also directed that all affected officials are to submit the keys to their official vehicles to the Secretary to State Government, Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Arike.

However, less than 30 minutes after the governor’s announcement, he reversed his earlier decision to sack his cabinet and the 21 local government administrators.

Instead, he said all members would continue to work with him as he directed that all status quo be maintained even as he announced the return to office of all commissioners and administrators.

The governor demanded better performance and better relationship between the appointees and the masses.

Meanwhile, Director-General, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, in a chat with newsmen said, “The Governor has reversed himself on the direction on dissolution.”