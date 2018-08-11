– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - Drama as Bauchi women kiss ballot paper, shout ‘Sai Baba’ before casting vote
11th August 2018 - I didn’t sleep with anyone to be movie star – Gloria Young
11th August 2018 - Have a taste of sardine pizza
11th August 2018 - Watford ease to Brighton victory as Fraser, Wilson help Bournemouth beat promoted Cardiff
11th August 2018 - Emulate Akpabio; resign now, Kwara APC tells Saraki
11th August 2018 - Shame the rapist, not the victim
11th August 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur begin season with entertaining win at Newcastle United
11th August 2018 - Why I’m trekking from Lagos to Ibadan – Edward Akinlade, Chairman, Suru Group
11th August 2018 - I’ll never beg as a physically challenged
11th August 2018 - Deception in marriage
Home / Politics / Drama as Bauchi women kiss ballot paper, shout ‘Sai Baba’ before casting vote
Sai Baba

Drama as Bauchi women kiss ballot paper, shout ‘Sai Baba’ before casting vote

— 11th August 2018

NAN

Some female voters at a polling unit in Bauchi caused a stir when each of them kissed her ballot paper and shouted “Sai Baba” before casting her vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the drama, involving four women, occurred at the veterinary polling unit of Dawaki Ward in Bauchi metropolis.

Their action raised suspicions that  the women might have mistaken the Bauchi South Senatorial by-election  for the forthcoming general election, which will feature President Muhammadu Buhari as a contestant.

“Sai Baba” is the common phrase used by supporters of President Buhari while campaigning for him.

READ ALDO Emulate Akpabio; resign now, Kwara APC tells Saraki

The women declined to comment when contacted by NAN.

Presiding Officer in charge of the polling unit, Miss Faiza Mohammed, however told NAN that turnout of women was impressive, with some of them, over-enthusiastic.

“The women are very excited and eager to cast their votes; some of them were kissing their ballot papers and shouting ‘sai Baba’ before casting their votes.

“I do not know which ‘Baba’ they are referring to,” she said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Tony 11th August 2018 at 7:20 pm
    Reply

    Sai baba from IDP camps . Yeye people

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sai Baba

Drama as Bauchi women kiss ballot paper, shout ‘Sai Baba’ before casting vote

— 11th August 2018

NAN Some female voters at a polling unit in Bauchi caused a stir when each of them kissed her ballot paper and shouted “Sai Baba” before casting her vote. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the drama, involving four women, occurred at the veterinary polling unit of Dawaki Ward in Bauchi metropolis. Their…

  • resign

    Emulate Akpabio; resign now, Kwara APC tells Saraki

    — 11th August 2018

    NAN The Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Dr Bukola Saraki to resign his appointment as the Senate President. The call was made in a statement by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa, on Saturday in Ilorin. He said Saraki should tow the path of honour…

  • ISIAKA

    Isiaka laments deplorable condition of township roads in Ogun

    — 11th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun state,  Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has lamented the deplorable condition of township roads, particularly at the border towns and blamed the current administration for focussing only roads that “suit their ego and corruptly enrich their pockets.” He accused the…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti govt. decries killing of Segun Oni’s aide, tasks security agencies on killers

    — 11th August 2018

    The Ekiti State Government has condemned the murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to ex-Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, charging police and other security agencies to fish out his killers and bring them to justice. In a statement issued on Saturday, by the Special Assistant…

  • APC

    APC, PDP trade blames over Bunmi Ojo’s murder

    — 11th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The All Progressive Congress (APC) and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, on Saturday, traded blames over the tragic murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to a former Deputy National Chairman APC, and former governor of the state, Segun Oni.  While the Ekiti State Government condemned the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share