Drama as angry youths ‘dethrone’ Ekiti Regent

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

There was pandemonium out in Agbado-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government of Ekiti State, at the weekend, when some angry youths allegedly chased away a Regent, Bolaji Okunbobade.

Bolaji, it was gathered, was appointed to occupy the throne vacated by her late father, the Owa Oro of Agbado, Oba Okunbobade, who joined his ancestors on March 19, 2018.

Checks by Daily Sun, on Sunday, revealed that protest was held by the youths who were joined by other indigenes to protest the alleged imposition.

The protesters, who held leaves and carried placards, reportedly blocked the Ado-Ikare Road for some hours during the protest and accused one of the kingmakers, Chief Kayode Adeyeye, of unilaterally choosing Bolaji as Regent.

They alleged that due process was not followed and all “critical stakeholders” were not carried along in the choice of Bolaji whom they described as ‘illegal Regent.’

Chanting war songs, the protesters invaded the palace and reportedly chased the regent and his aides from the palace.

The whereabouts of the Regent and his aides was unknown at the time of filing this report while the youths have sealed the palace.

The community has been thrown into crisis following the alleged seizure of traditional artifacts, shrines and dieties of sacrifices by four kingmakers.

The kingmakers’ alleged action led sparked tension but the intervention of the Gbonyin Local Government Area chairman restored peace.

The Olori Omo Owa (Head of princess and princesses), Prince Sunday Adelusi, said he was not carried along in the choice of the regent accusing one of the chiefs of impersonating him.

Leader of the youths in the community, Mr. Adeola Odesanmi, rejected the alleged imposition of the regent on the people calling for the reversal of the action.

Another youth leader, Sunday Adeibi, urged Governor Ayo Fayose, to intervene before the crisis “completely go out of hand.”