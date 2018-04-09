The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Drama as 500 cultists renounced cultism in Bayelsa
9th April 2018 - 2019: Buhari’s declaration won’t distract governance – Shettima
9th April 2018 - Ortom restates call to security agencies to curb killings in Benue
9th April 2018 - Boko Haram: Army flies wounded soldiers abroad for treatment
9th April 2018 - Igbo leaders berate Ohanaeze youths over attack on Nwodo
9th April 2018 - 2019: I’ll support Buhari if… – Pastor Bakare
9th April 2018 - Delta govt. shuts Asaba Airport
9th April 2018 - Herdsmen/farmers crisis: Gunmen kill four in reprisal attack in Nasarawa
9th April 2018 - Buhari’s declaration, patriotic response, says Okorocha
9th April 2018 - Ogun 2019: I’ll declare my guber intention soon – Kashamu
Home / National / Drama as 500 cultists renounced cultism in Bayelsa
RENOUNCED BAYELSA

Drama as 500 cultists renounced cultism in Bayelsa

— 9th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was mild drama, on Monday, at the office of the Bayelsa State Volunteers group, venue of the renunciation ceremony of 500 cultists as a notorious cultist on the wanted list of the Bayelsa Police resisted his arrest.

An eyewitness account stated that the cultist, who had gathered with some others, inside the hall ready for the renunciation ceremony, got wind that some policemen attached to the Anti-Vice/Cultism squad, were in the premises with a mission to arrest him.

The cultists reportedly came outside with some of his fellow cultists and protested attempts to arrest him.

The development prompted many of the cultists to vow that they would resist arrest of any of the cultist that came for the renunciation ceremony.

As the cultists dared the policemen, organizers of the ceremony, led by the Director-General of the Bayelsa Volunteer Force, Mr. Douye Koroye, appealed for calm.

Later, Special Adviser to the Governor on Oil and Gas/Bayelsa Volunteer, Hon. Bonny Ayah, announced to the delight of the repentant cultists that the police had been ordered not to arrest any cultists ready for renunciation.

Finally, when tension was doused, about 500 cultists renounced their membership of various cult groups

The process of renunciation was witnessed by the Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Akpe Ayah, Special Adviser on Scholarship, Hon. Jeremiah Owoupele, Chairman of the State Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee,  Engr. Igodo-Enieni Samson, Chairman of the Ijaw Youths Council (Central zone), Comrade Tari Porri, and the Special Adviser to the governor on Security,  Chief Boma Spero-Jack.

Comrade Koroye who explained that the Bayelsa Volunteer group with the assistance of the State Government, decided that the only proper way was to give youths a second chance at peace and proper lifestyle, added that “Nobody will victimise anybody as we are here to renounce cultism and do the right thing.”

Hon. Peter Akpe, who is the leader of the State House of Assembly, explained that the decision by the State Assembly and Governor Seriake Dickson administration to pass the Bill amending the 2012 anti-cultism law was based on the need to strengthen the police to arrest and prosecute suspected cultists.

Akpe’s words, “Nobody is interested in killing any repentant youths of the State. As you denounce, it end your era of shame and evil. Cultism will not take you anywhere. Cultism is for the weak minded youths. Anything you take by shedding blood will be taken from you by shedding your blood.”

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RENOUNCED BAYELSA

Drama as 500 cultists renounced cultism in Bayelsa

— 9th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa There was mild drama, on Monday, at the office of the Bayelsa State Volunteers group, venue of the renunciation ceremony of 500 cultists as a notorious cultist on the wanted list of the Bayelsa Police resisted his arrest. An eyewitness account stated that the cultist, who had gathered with some others, inside…

  • DECLARATION

    2019: Buhari’s declaration won’t distract governance – Shettima

    — 9th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has assured Nigerians that the declaration would, in no way, affect governance of the country. Governor Shettima also said President Muhammadu Buhari has done the right thing by declaring to run for the 2019 elections. The Borno governor described President Buhari as a ‘single kinetic President…

  • Gov Ortom Benue KILLINGS

    Ortom restates call to security agencies to curb killings in Benue

    — 9th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has again called on security agencies to take proactive measures to stop further killings in the state. His call came on the heels of reports of renewed armed Fulani herdsmen attacks and killings in several local government areas, including Guma, Logo, Kwande, Gwer West and Agatu. Only…

  • WOUNDED soliders Nigerian Army

    Boko Haram: Army flies wounded soldiers abroad for treatment

    — 9th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu, Lagos The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has approved the treatment abroad of wounded soldiers in the northeast counterinsurgency operations against terror group Boko Haram. The revelation was made by the Acting Chief Medical Officer of 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba, Lagos, Brigadier General Adekola Dada, who explained that…

  • OHANAEZE Nwodo

    Igbo leaders berate Ohanaeze youths over attack on Nwodo

    — 9th April 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Some Igbo leaders, under the guise of the South East Association of Town Union President Generals, on Monday, came hard on a former President and Secretary of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Okwu Nnabuike, respectively, over their recent attack on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo describing…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share