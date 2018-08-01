An address delivered by the chairman of the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, DR ORJI UZOR KALU, at the peace rally in Abuja.

One question prevalent in the millions of discussions that have erupted across the country and on multiple social media platforms across the globe has been “is peace achievable in Nigeria?” Or put differently, “is peace possible in Nigeria?”

First and foremost, I’d like to ask: “What is Peace?” The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines peace as “freedom from civil disturbance; a state of security or order within a community provided for by law or custom; a state or period of mutual concord between governments; a pact or agreement to end hostilities between those who have been at war or in a state of enmity.”

Wikipedia defines peace as the “absence of hostilities” and “harmonious relations.”

The question then is: “Is this achievable in Nigeria?”

Nigeria, is a nation with over 250 ethnic tribes with different religious beliefs and values. Paradoxically, Nigeria, with all its divisive tendencies and negative forces, has, over the years, managed to maintain a fragile unity in religious diversity against all odds.

However, Nigeria is currently pictured as a chaotic, unsafe and corruption-infested society, with so much hatred, hate speeches, fake news, violence, disunity and hardship in the land.

Has it always been like this? I dare to say “No!” Our once peaceful Nigeria has been rendered uninhabitable because the ground of our society is crisis-ridden!

The news emanating from Nigeria is often mind-boggling, as the society is being bombarded with unrelenting echoes of crises. Over the years, there have been ethno-religious crises, distress, agitation, hatred, conflict, insecurity, disorder, fighting, disunity, war, violence, hardship and general failure.

Over the years, we have been grappling and trying to cope with the problem of ethnicity on the one hand and the problem of ethno-religious conflicts on the other. It seems it has become a permanent feature here, and this has resulted to the killings of hundreds of thousands of people in such clashes.

There are issues related to armed banditry and robbery, ritual killings, hired assassinations, kidnapping and bomb explosions across Nigeria. All these contribute hindrances to sustainable development and pushes peace and security further away from many Nigerians who yearn for enduring peace in the polity and nobody is responsible.

But we are to blame. I am to blame. You are to blame. We all are to blame.

Who is Nigeria? We are Nigeria; you and I, so we are the ones to bring about the PEACE we desire! That our government’s desire for peace has been made a mission impossible by injustice and corruption doesn’t mean peace is impossible in our nation. This is because, by original meaning, a “mission impossible” is a “difficult mission” and not an impossible mission. And come to think of it, nothing good comes easy!

The reality of enthroning peace in Nigeria starts from the understanding that PEACE is not just a word; it is an act! And “to act” means “to do” or “to work towards.” It is not enough to talk about peace; one must believe in it. And it is not enough to believe in it, one must act on it.