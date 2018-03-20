Dr. Nwokedi for burial April 6

Dr. Godwin Ikechukwu Chike Nwokedi, who died on February 3, will be interred on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Born on August 18, 1938, in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nwokedi was a former senior lecturer and head of department of chemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He was an alumnus of Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha; University of Ibadan; and Loughborough University in Leicester, England.

Nwokedi’s remains will be interred at his residence at Amaeze Village, Oraukwu, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. There will be a Christian wake at his residence on Thursday, April 5 and a service of songs on Tuesday, April 3, at St. Andrews Church, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

The late Nwokedi was married to Mrs. Ngozi Patricia Nwokedi (nee Ikegwuonu) and blessed with five children-Obinna, Chineze, Uchenna, Ikechukwu and Ugochukwu. Nwokedi and Mrs. Nwokedi celebrated 50 amazing years of marriage in 2017.