Home / National / Dr. Nwokedi for burial April 6

— 20th March 2018

Dr. Godwin Ikechukwu Chike Nwokedi, who died on February 3, will be interred on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Born on August 18, 1938, in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nwokedi was a former senior lecturer and head of department of chemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He was an alumnus of Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha; University of Ibadan; and Loughborough University in Leicester, England.

Nwokedi’s remains will be interred at his residence at Amaeze Village, Oraukwu, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. There will be a Christian wake at his residence on Thursday, April 5 and a service of songs on Tuesday, April 3, at St. Andrews Church, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

The late Nwokedi was married to Mrs. Ngozi Patricia Nwokedi (nee Ikegwuonu) and blessed with five children-Obinna, Chineze, Uchenna, Ikechukwu and Ugochukwu.  Nwokedi and Mrs. Nwokedi celebrated 50 amazing years of marriage in 2017.

 

Uche Atuma

