DR Congo FA boss held over corruption

The president of the DR Congo Football Association (Fecofa) Constant Omari has been taken into custody as part of a probe into embezzlement.

His detention was confirmed on Wednesday by an investigating magistrate.

Omari, who is also on the Fifa Council and a vice-president with the Confederation of African Football, is being held along with sports ministry secretary-general Barthelemy Okito and two Fecofa vice-presidents, Roger Bondembe and Theobad Binamungu.

The magistrate explained the four were “currently being heard” over the use of public funds in the organisation of matches in African competitions involving national sides as well as clubs.

The lawyer for the four men, Alain Makengo, told AFP they were being questioned over the embezzlement US $1m (800,000 euros) earmarked for four matches.

The organisers of the league in DR Congo, Linafoot, has suspended all activities until further notice “in solidarity” with all those who have been detained.