DPRK seeks deeper relations with Nigeria

— 7th September 2018

NAN

Mr Jon Tong Chol, Ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Nigeria, on Friday called for closer working relations with Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth.

Chol made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on activities marking the 70th Foundation Day of North Korea, organised by its embassy in Abuja.

Chol, who spoke through Mr Kim Chin Il, First Secretary of the Embassy, an interpreter, said although DPRK had established relationship with Nigeria, much could be done to improve on it.

According to him, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Nigeria have long standing relationship owing to the platform created by Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, the country’s founding fathers.

“There are many areas that we can still work together; it must not be limited to just economy and culture.

“Our bilateral relations can be further expanded to other areas, such as security, medical services and so on.

READ ALSO I will rather lose than win through violence – Gov Ortom

“I think DPRK and Nigeria have a lot to offer each other, we are working with the Nigerian Government to find ways to expand our long standing friendship.

“The collaboration in area of culture is not a fresh ground; we have done a lot of exchange in arts and culture.

“I think these are areas we should look into again because there have been some gaps.”

He said a lack of awareness on the part of Nigerians about the potential in North Korea limited Nigerians from going into the country to do business.

The envoy revealed only 35 persons had been granted visas by the embassy to go to North Korea since January and urged Nigerians to take advantage of the bilateral relations to do businesses with North Koreans.

Chol said “we are open to all Nigerians to visit North Korea: we encourage people wanting to visit our country to do so.

“Since this year and based on strategic decision by our leader, Kim Jong Un, there have been remarkable efforts to resolve issues that discouraged outsiders from coming for education and trade.”

The DPRK Founding Day celebrated on Sept. 9 annually, commemorates the struggles toward achievement of peace and security in the Korean Peninsula.

