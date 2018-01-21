The Sun News
DPR suspends petrol station in Akwa Ibom for diverting product

DPR suspends petrol station in Akwa Ibom for diverting product

21st January 2018

NAN

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field office in Akwa Ibom has suspended I.Z UBA Nigeria Limited petrol station, Abak, for diverting the product to an unknown destination.

Mr. Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, the Operations Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Sunday.

Kingsley-Sundaye said the company lifted the product from the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) depot in Port Harcourt to be taken to Ikot Ekong, Abak in the state.

“The company lifted 30, 000 litres of PMS from NNPC depot Port Harcourt to KM 3 Ikot Ekpene Road, Ikot Ekong, Abak, but diverted it to an unknown place on January 13.

“We have suspended the filling station until further notice,” Kingsley-Sundaye said.

The operations controller warned petroleum products dealers in the state to desist from sharp practices or face the wrath of the law.

Kingsley-Sundaye directed depot owners to stop selling petroleum products to unregistered, nonexistent or licensed outlets.

Latest

DPR suspends petrol station in Akwa Ibom for diverting product

— 21st January 2018

NAN The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field office in Akwa Ibom has suspended I.Z UBA Nigeria Limited petrol station, Abak, for diverting the product to an unknown destination. Mr. Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, the Operations Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Sunday. Kingsley-Sundaye…

  • Breaking News: Watford FC sacks Marco Silva

    — 21st January 2018

    Aderonke Bello English Premier League club, Watford FC sacks coach, Marco Silva after eight months of engagement with the Hertfordshire club. The club statement read: “This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the…

  • Killer herdsmen unmasked

    — 21st January 2018

    The untold story of terror reign Olakunle Olafioye  As the manhunt for killer herdsmen responsible for the recent carnage in Benue State intensifies, what appears to be the lead on the possible direction security operatives need to beam their searchlight on may have emerged. Sources told Sunday Sun that while those behind the killings and…

  • Why Buhari, Oyegun must intervene in face-off between Gov Ajimobi, Shittu –Kalu

    — 21st January 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday warned that the lingering rift between Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and Minister of Communication, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, may spell doom for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state during the 2019 general elections if the party’s national…

  • I worked for my PhD in NOUN, says Obasanjo 

    — 21st January 2018

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, responded to criticisms that he was given preferential treatment while pursuing his academic career at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) based on his social status.   Responding to the criticism at the institution’s 7th convocation ceremony held in Abuja, he dismissed the…

