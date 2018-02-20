The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia
20th February 2018 - IBB salutes FRSC at 30, says ‘It’s weathered the storm’
20th February 2018 - ‘I’m alive, well, happy’ – Sylvester Stallone denies death rumour
20th February 2018 - Moses wins Nigerian Player of the Year award
20th February 2018 - Project monitoring, evaluation key to sustainable economic devt –Obaseki
20th February 2018 - APC national leaders empower defected PDP members in Akwa Ibom –Udoedehe
20th February 2018 - 2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC
20th February 2018 - Finally, Ortom, Suswam reconcile
20th February 2018 - Unwana Fed Poly shut over 13 months teachers’ allowance
20th February 2018 - Why we kicked against UNIBEN fee hike –SUG President
Home / National / DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia

DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia

— 20th February 2018

Felix Olunkwa, Umuahia

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abia State, on Monday, sealed seven filling stations in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the government-approved price of N145 per litre.

In a chat with Daily Sun at the City Base Hilltop Filling Station Umuahia, Manager Operations of DRR Umuahia Field Office, Engr. Ibinabo Jack, said that they were able to seal seven filling stations that were selling PMS above the government approved price.

“In our effort today, we were able to place a seal on seven stations for selling outside the regulated pump price of N145:00. We found them selling at N185:00 to N190:00,” he said.

When asked if there are other measures put in place for those who may go back to sell higher than N145, he said that DPR would mete out more stringent measures to those who would go back to sell the product higher than authorised.

“Yes DPR has a more stringent measure for those who may go back to sell higher than the normal price. If we find such stations it will be sealed for up to two months. And you know what it means to be out of business for that period of time. And that will serve as a deterrent to those that want to get involved in such practices,” he said.

In his response to Mr. Nwachukwu, the manager of Don Justus Oil Ltd, who claimed that they were selling the product according to the price they bought it from the depot, Jack said that the government has given the marketers the right to source their product from anywhere but must have to sell it at the government approved pump price of N145 at the retail outlet.

“If you source from a place that you will have to sell higher than the approved price then business sense should tell you not to source from that point that you will not make profit,” he said.

The NNPC Aba Road, Umuahia, was one of the filling stations sealed during the exercise on the grounds of PMS diversion while others were as a result of hike in price of the product as well as hoarding it to make more profit.

Some customers who spoke to Daily Sun could not hide their joy over the DPR’s intervention, saying they needed such actions while some others asked for more supply of the products on the part of government so that it would be readily available everywhere.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia

— 20th February 2018

Felix Olunkwa, Umuahia The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abia State, on Monday, sealed seven filling stations in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the government-approved price of N145 per litre. In a chat with Daily Sun at the City Base Hilltop Filling Station Umuahia, Manager Operations of DRR…

  • IBB salutes FRSC at 30, says ‘It’s weathered the storm’

    — 20th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has thumbed up the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for its resilience and doggedness in its efforts towards the reduction of roads carnage in the country since its establishment 30 years ago. Babangida said in a country where institutions tend to be short-lived, and rise or …

  • Moses wins Nigerian Player of the Year award

    — 20th February 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale Chelsea star, Victor Moses was, on Monday, crowned the Nigerian Player of Year. The winger beats Leicester City midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi and Lobi Stars forward, Anthony Okpotu in the inaugural NFF best players award in Lagos. Super Falcons’ striker and African Queen, Asisat Oshoala was also adjudged the Female Player of the Year….

  • Project monitoring, evaluation key to sustainable economic devt –Obaseki

    — 20th February 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that economic growth and development can only be attained when state institutions are driven not only by well-defined strategies but also monitored and evaluated through well-thought-out, reliable metrics. Obaseki said this in Benin yesterday, at a workshop on Designing, Building and Sustaining Result-based Monitoring and Evaluation System, organised by the…

  • APC national leaders empower defected PDP members in Akwa Ibom –Udoedehe

    — 20th February 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator John Akpanudoedeghe, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leaders only empowered defected Peoples Democratic Party members with 35 federal appointments. Against this backdrop, therefore, he expressed optimism that the Ahmed Tinubu-led reconciliation committee…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share