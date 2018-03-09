BillyGraham Abel, Yola

As scarcity of petroleum products bites harder across the country, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR has clampdown on seven erring filling stations for sharp practices in Adamawa and Taraba states.

While on its routine tour of stations in Adamawa and Taraba states on Friday, the DPR Comptroller Muhammed Alaku sealed more than seven filling stations as part of its crack down on fraudulent elements within the distribution chain of the product.

DPR Comptroller in charge of Adamawa and Taraba sates, Mohammed Alaku who led the operation assures the public of steady supply of the product stressing that the DPR will deal ruthlessly with any station found to be inflicting hardship on the citizens.

Alaku said, “The DPR will not resting on its oars until every sharp practice is stopped.

“Under my watch, petroleum products will not be hoarded, diverted or sold above government approved pump Price of N145.

He decried that, “Marketers have been exploiting the crisis to maximize profit at the expense of citizens.”

He warned those involved in the unwholesome practices to desist from doing as the full force of the law will soon catch up with them.

The Comptroller pleaded with the public to always alert the department about any sharp practice noticed in any filling station within their area community.

Alaku said, “The general public should assist the department with useful information about any filling station found to be diverting, hoarding or selling petroleum products above government approved pump price.”

Some motorists who spoke to Daily Sun decried the prolonged scarcity of the product saying it is only when DPR is on patrol that filling stations make the product available and at the government approved price.

They called on DPR to embark on a more regular and consistent surveillance of marketers of petroleum products in the state to ensure a steady supply of the product.