The Sun News
Latest
3rd January 2018 - DPR seals 4 filling stations in Sokoto, Kebbi
3rd January 2018 - Appeal Court declares Okoronkwo IPMAN National president
3rd January 2018 - Ogoga-in-Council abrogates Olukere title over alleged murder
3rd January 2018 - 2019: C’ River South elders endorse Ayade for second term
3rd January 2018 - Orji Kalu hosts Igbere Cultural Festival Jan. 6
3rd January 2018 - Don’t blame Senate for 2018 budget delay – Adeola
3rd January 2018 - Delta 2019: Group plots Okowa’s second term return
3rd January 2018 - Lawal Kaita buried at DanMarna burial ground in Katsina
3rd January 2018 - FG assesses Escravos pipeline fire damage
3rd January 2018 - Man, 27, ties, beats father, gets N100, 000 bail
Home / Cover / National / DPR seals 4 filling stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

DPR seals 4 filling stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

— 3rd January 2018

(NAN)

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday said it has sealed four filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi States for violating operational rules.

Alhaji Mohammed Makera, Zonal Operation Controller of DPR in Sokoto, made this known to newsmen.

Makera said that the stations were engaged in selling petrol above the official price of N145 per litre, and for diversion.

Three independent filling stations were sealed in Sokoto and one station sealed in Kebbi.

Another filling station owned by a major marketer had since been reopened after a truck load of the product was retrieved.

Makera explained that the sale of the product at N145 per litre was being enforced in various stations in the two states by officials of DPR.

Officials of the department, he said, would sustain their 24 hours monitoring operations and enforcement in the two northwestern states to ensure that motorists were not cheated by marketers.

DPR had earlier sealed six major and independent defaulting filling stations in the two states, NAN reports.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DPR seals 4 filling stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

— 3rd January 2018

(NAN) The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday said it has sealed four filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi States for violating operational rules. Alhaji Mohammed Makera, Zonal Operation Controller of DPR in Sokoto, made this known to newsmen. Makera said that the stations were engaged in selling petrol above the official price of…

  • Appeal Court declares Okoronkwo IPMAN National president

    — 3rd January 2018

    From: Adewale Sanyaolu An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has declared Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo as the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). A statement issued after the National Executive Meeting (NEC), in Abuja, on Wednesday,by the National Secretary of IPMAN, Alhaji Danladi Passali, quoted him as that that the judgment…

  • Ogoga-in-Council abrogates Olukere title over alleged murder

    — 3rd January 2018

    ….As murdered victim’s brother says deceased not an armed robber From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti The last has definitely not been heard of the ‘royal rumble’ in Ikere-Ekiti as the Ogoga-in-Council, a body of royal chiefs in the palace of Ogoga, Oba Adu Adejimi Alagbado, has proscribed the title of Olukere, which remanded Ganiu Obasoyin holds…

  • 2019: C’ River South elders endorse Ayade for second term

    — 3rd January 2018

    In a show of appreciation for the numerous developmental projects sited in their zone,  elders from the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State, have thrown their weight behind Governor Ben Ayade, urging him to seek a second term in office. Rising from an enlarged meeting in Calabar, the state capital, which cut across party…

  • Orji Kalu hosts Igbere Cultural Festival Jan. 6

    — 3rd January 2018

    In his quest to showcase the rich cultural heritage of his people, a former Governor of Abia State and founder of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Dr. Orji Kalu will, on Saturday, January 6, 2018, host  people from all walks of life, who will gather at his Igbere country home (Camp Neya) for the 2017 Igbere…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share