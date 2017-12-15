The Sun News
Latest
15th December 2017 - DPR sanctions 10 filling stations in Zamfara over price hike
15th December 2017 - Nigerian jailed 18 yrs in Vietnam over import scam
15th December 2017 - Japan expands sanctions against North Korea
15th December 2017 - FG invests N180b on NSTIR 2030 – Minister
15th December 2017 - DPR budgets N405m for foreign trips, adverts
15th December 2017 - el-Rufai lauds Kaduna Reps
15th December 2017 - 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo endorsement posters flood Abuja streets
15th December 2017 - Ajimobi presents N267.4b Appropriation Bill for 2018
15th December 2017 - Mogajis give new kings 7 days to withdraw ultimatum against Olubadan
15th December 2017 - PDP mends fences with South West leaders
Home / National / DPR sanctions 10 filling stations in Zamfara over price hike

DPR sanctions 10 filling stations in Zamfara over price hike

— 15th December 2017

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Friday, said it had sanctioned 10 petrol filling stations, in Zamfara, for selling fuel above official pump price.

Acting Controller of the department in Gusau, Saleh Audu, told newsmen, in Gusau.

Audu said DPR had visited 35 filling stations across the state in the past one week and discovered that 10 out of the stations were selling fuel above N145 per litre.

He said three others were penalised for violating rules and regulations of the department.

He advised motorists to support the department to enable it carry out its duty effectively.

“Members of the public should assist us with information on malpractices by owners of filling stations that sell fuel above official pump price, under dispensation, hoarding and diversion, among others.”

The Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Gusau Depot Branch, Alhaji Sirajo Kamba, however, said that the increase in pump price followed unilateral decision by private depots to increase price of the commodity.

“Most of the stations selling above official price are getting it from private depots. We got the product at between N144 and N145 per liter from such depots as against N133 directed by the government.

“We cannot run at a loss. We have been calling on the Federal Government to investigate and address these issues,’’ he said.

“Members of IPMAN are law abiding, we are ready to cooperate with the government and other stakeholders to ensure that fuel supply has improved. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DPR sanctions 10 filling stations in Zamfara over price hike

— 15th December 2017

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Friday, said it had sanctioned 10 petrol filling stations, in Zamfara, for selling fuel above official pump price. Acting Controller of the department in Gusau, Saleh Audu, told newsmen, in Gusau. Audu said DPR had visited 35 filling stations across the state in the past one week and…

  • Nigerian jailed 18 yrs in Vietnam over import scam

    — 15th December 2017

    A Southern Vietnam court has sentenced a Nigerian to 18 years in prison over a fake customs enforcement scam, state media reported, on Friday. A local media reported that Michael Ikechukwu Leonard, 45, was convicted on Thursday of “deceiving others to steal their assets” in a scam which targeted wealthy Vietnamese women. The court in…

  • FG invests N180b on NSTIR 2030 – Minister

    — 15th December 2017

    FG invests N180bn on National Science, Technology, Innovation 2030 – Minister Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the Federal Government is committed to investing N180 billion to ensure successful implementation of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR) 2030. Onu said this at the ongoing 15th meeting of the…

  • DPR budgets N405m for foreign trips, adverts

    — 15th December 2017

    …Senators kick From: Fred Itua, Abuja Officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Thursday, shocked members of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), with a budget proposal of N355 million and N50 million for foreign trips and advertisements fir the agency in the 2018 fiscal year. The committee chairman, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, vowed…

  • el-Rufai lauds Kaduna Reps

    — 15th December 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai if Kaduna State, on Thursday, commended members of the House of Representatives from the state for significant collaborative efforts in moving the state forward. The governor also challenged the lawmakers to continue to see interests of the state above personal and primordial interests. According to statement by…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share