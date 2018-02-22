DPR disciplines 33 filling stations in Ogun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in Ogun State, says no fewer than 33 filling stations, have been hammered in the state for allegations ranging from under-dispensing, hoarding, over-pricing and diversion of petroleum products, among other offences.

The filling stations, which were among the 444 stations monitored by the DPR from January till date, were either seriously cautioned, sealed or fined, for flouting rules and regulations of sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

DPR Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, Muinat Bello-Zagi, disclosed this, on Thursday, in Abeokuta, while briefing journalists, shortly after a meeting with the representative Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

Bello-Zagi, who said 75 per cent of the petrol stations visited by the Department, had and sold products to members of the public, added her office would continue to monitor the fuel situation in the state from Monday to Sunday with a view to ensure improved fuel sales to members of the public.

She attributed the disappearance of long queues at filling stations in the state to proper monitoring and sustained dialogue with petroleum marketers by DPR.

Meanwhile, Bello-Zagi disclosed that DPR had commenced an online application for retail outlet monitoring system to monitor compliance with government’s regulated standard.

“Between January and now, 444 filling stations across the state were visited and monitored by the DPR. Out of these, 245 had and sold product. But in the last two weeks, 75 percent of the stations have been selling fuel.

“Within the periods under review, 33 stations were sanctioned, either by serious cautioning, sealing or fined. In fact, two of such stations along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, have been put under lock and key, while men of the NSCDC have been stationed there, for breaking our seals and continuing their illegal activities.

“In Ogun State, we have been monitoring from Monday to Sunday to ensure marketers don’t hoard or sell above the regulated pump price. This, has indeed helped in reducing long queues at the stations. We shall not relent in our monitoring efforts and will continue to dialogue with the marketers”. She stated.

Bello-Zagi, however, urged members of the public not engage in panic buying and desist from storing petroleum product in their homes.

In their respective submissions, the IPMAN chairman, NNPC, Mosimi depot, Samuel Idowu and Kemi Salami of MOMAN, said they solely relied on the NNPC for PMS supply since major oil marketers and depot owners stopped fuel importation.

They, however, knocked the Federal Government for its inability tackle fuel diversion out of the country.