The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Dozens dead in Indonesia after drinking bootleg liquor
10th April 2018 - Woman embalmed alive in hospital blunder
10th April 2018 - Police nab Bayelsa varsity student for robbery
10th April 2018 - Experts discuss girl-child education in North
10th April 2018 - How we resist admission pressure –OAU VC
10th April 2018 - Abduction in schools will affect girl-child education –Proprietress
10th April 2018 - 20% children requires special needs education, says HIIMA CEO
10th April 2018 - FCET Umunze: New students strictly admitted on merit, says acting Provost
10th April 2018 - How Abuja private schools plot, execute cheating during public exams – Noma, FCT UBEB director
10th April 2018 - GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election
Home / World News / Dozens dead in Indonesia after drinking bootleg liquor

Dozens dead in Indonesia after drinking bootleg liquor

— 10th April 2018

ChannelNewsAsia

More than 50 Indonesians have died and many have been become sick and hospitalised since last week after consuming homemade alcohol tainted with various ingredients including mosquito repellent, authorities said, on Tuesday.

Police have detained at least 12 men in the capital, Jakarta, and a neighbouring province on suspicion of making and selling the liquor.

It was not clear if the victims had been poisoned by the formation of deadly methanol in the drink, or by an ingredient, one of which was known to be insect repellent, police said.

“It was a blend of components not fit for consumption. We are still testing to determine the contents,” said a police spokesman, Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko.

Authorities had raided streetside vendors to seize and destroy thousands of bottles of the moonshine, he said.

Media broadcast pictures of grieving families waiting to claim the bodies of loved ones at hospital morgues in several cities.

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VARSITY student

Police nab Bayelsa varsity student for robbery

— 10th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested an undergraduate of the Department of Political Science, Niger Delta University, identified as Amassoma, Kimipanipre P. Franklin aka Castro, for alleged armed robbery. Also arrested was a16-year-old girl, Favour Wisdom, said to be a friend to one of the robbers and also their armourer. According…

  • EDUCATION North

    Experts discuss girl-child education in North

    — 10th April 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 100 members of the High Level Women Advocates (HILWA) from northern states have converged on Bauchi for a five-day National Capacity Development Workshop in a bid to put girl child-education in the region in the front burner. Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House,…

  • Rivers

    GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election

    — 10th April 2018

    Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI) has urged Rivers State indigenes in Diaspora to come home en masse and participate in the 2019 general election in order to vote for the continuation of the progressive and all-inclusive administration of Governor Nyesom Wike. GDI convener, Pastor Egba Egba, during a meeting of Nigerians in Diaspora at Kempton Park,…

  • Dickson

    No going back in blocking financial leakages –Dickson

    — 10th April 2018

    • 500 renounce cultism in Bayelsa Job Osazuwa; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has vowed not go back in ensuring all financial leakages in the public service are blocked. He said despite the criticisms by some persons with vested interest, he will keep doing the right thing in the interest of the…

  • Police

    Police arraign 28 suspects over Benue herdsmen’s killing

    — 10th April 2018

    Benue State Police Command has arraigned 28 persons allegedly involved in the killing of 10 herdsmen in the state. The herders were among the passengers attacked by hoodlums on Saturday near Yelwata village, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway in Guma Local Government Area of the state. Counsel to the defendants, Mr Tijani Ahmed, confirmed in an interview with…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share