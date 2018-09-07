– The Sun News
Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State
Downpour

Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State

7th September 2018

NAN

Some communities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have been cut off following early morning three-hour downpour which had rendered the road leading to the area impassable.

Motorists plying the Agric-Isawo-Arepo Road had difficulty either coming out or going into the three communities of Isawo, Igbo Olomu and Arepo because of the flooded road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that commuters using tricycles and motorcycles were forced to disembark and wade through the water to board vehicles at the other end to get their destinations.

Commercial motorcyclists and those who help commuters and residents to cross made brisk businesses.

“If you are coming to Isawo in a commercial bus or motorcycle from Agric Bus Stop, they will drop you at Oke Afa junction, then you will have to take another bus or motorcycle to continue with the journey.

“People pay between N100 and N150 for assistance to carry them on their back across the water especially pregnant women,’’ the Acting Baale of Isawo, Mr Bada Bakare, told NAN.

He, however, appealed to the Lagos State Government to construct a bridge at Oke Afa on the Agric-Isawo Road for easy passage.

“Whenever it rains, commuters, motorists and residents find it difficult to ply the road because of flood.

Bakare also appealed to the government to direct the contractor handling the road– Hitech Construction Company Ltd — to create a temporary bridge on the road.

Mr Apini Olanrewaju, a resident, also lamented the hardship commuters experience on the road, saying the fares have been increased by more than 100 per cent because of the condition of the road.

“I spend not less than N750 as fares when it rains which used to cost N200.”

In his reaction, Alhaji Owolabi Adisa, the Chairman, Committee on Agric-Isawo Road Project, urged the government to intervene without further delay.

Adisa said the slow pace of work on the road was affecting socio-economic activities in the area and also causing security problems.

“We appreciate the good work of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode in awarding the reconstruction of the road but there is need for a bridge on the road,” he also told NAN.

Mr Adeola Alonge, the Secretary, Road Transport Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Agric-Owutu Branch, commended the state government for embarking on the rehabilitation of the road but called for its speedy completion alleviate the sufferings of the people.

According to him, some of their members whose buses are old cannot put them on the road until the rainy season is over.

Also, the Chairman, Tricycle Association of Nigeria, Owutu Isawo Unit, urged the government to prevail on the contractor to speed up work on the road.

