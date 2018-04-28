The Sun News
Dover hotel

Dover hotel

— 28th April 2018

Where free meals and a bottle of drink are granted

Musa Jibril

A colleague, Vincent Kalu, who scouted the place for our year-end party had spoken glowingly of it. Unfortunately, the much anticipated soiree was truncated by the high-pressure demand of the news industry. Chasing the breaking and the elusive news in pursuit of the  public’s right to know sometimes pile on the journalist 48-hour worth of stress in one day. In December, the rate is really frenetic you have your hands full and your mind in overdrive. So, as it always goes, the party, originally conceived to be an ‘offshore’ fete, ended up a simplified office  chips-fish-and-salad chop right inside the newsroom on a production day, with one hand on the keyboard and the other shuttling between the chow and the mouth. 

Three months later, we tried to revisit the foregone alternative and that took us to the premises of Dover Hotel at 14 Aromire Street, Ikeja, Lagos where I had a one-on-one with the hotel’s general manager for operations, Ani Emeka Pedro.

He dived straight to the basics and unloaded a quantum of marketing information on me: “Dover Hotel is well situated.  Our services stand us out. We have some uncommon offerings, notably the home ambience and we go the extra mile with personalized service–inclusive of free breakfast and dinner for one person. So if you are in Dover, you are home and in best hands.”

So, assuming I’m in Dover for one week, I would get free breakfast and dinner all days?

“Absolutely, free of charge, for one person,” he reiterated. “Our rate covers both.  You don’t need to bother about feeding while with us.”

The talk in town about Dover is about its so-called memory mattress.  The journalist in me could hardly let a question about it go unasked. I threw the salvo at the GM Operations: What is this story about a so-called memory mattress?

“It is different from the regular mattress. The memory mattress is imported and specially made. You don’t get it here in Nigeria,” he replied.

That was hardly an answer.

“What it does is that it adjusts to your body system,” he continued. “It adjusts to your body, it keeps you fit and takes away all your worries. ”

Barrister Jackson Agbai, the hotel’s chairman, also chipped in: “We pride ourselves as having the best mattress in Nigeria. In the course of the night,  there is a lot of body movements on the bed – what the memory foam does is to adjust as your body moves, such that you would not have the slightest hint of aches or discomfort when you wake in the morning.  You wake up refreshed, like a child.”

I found one of the most fascinating features not in the hotel room but at the poolside area where a compact but  loaded bar is within an arm’s reach. Not surprisingly, Pedro said, it is often the hotel’s centre of gravity.

“We hold regular  activities there,” he said, adding that the pool is available to guests free of charge.

“You might want to take a bottle of chilled drink, that is why the bar is situated there.”

If you must drink, don’t swim, warned a sign on the wall. “We are aware of the possibility of someone  getting drunk. That’s why we placed the sign boldly for people to be on guard,” he explained.

Thrice he dropped the expression ‘personalised service.’ I wanted to know if the expression is truly  operational or just another weasel word.

He pointed out the metrics. Breakfast and dinner. Wifi. Gym. Pool. All free. He invoked the 70% occupancy of its 80 rooms as a testament to the workability of the personal service strategy.

If our small office party had worked out as planned, Kalu had targeted the basement hall. The hall below lobby level. The underground hall.

“If you want five halls, we can give you five halls,” Pedro teased, then went on matter-of-fact: “We can give you as many as six halls, depending on your need, from 100 to 400 seat hall.”

Thereafter, I turned my attention to other facets of the hotel, first, gauging its activity package.

I have heard of its Friday live band that has been described in superlative terms, which can be summed up in one word: versatile. Starting from 6 pm, they reportedly turn the friday evening around with gaiety, serenading the pool area.

I have also heard a thing or two about its Sunday Special. Something about food. I asked Pedro about it. “It is not the regular food you have out there, not the regular menu, but something unique” he said cryptically, then added: “But the meal comes with a free bottle of cold drink, any drink of your choice. So people are really interested in the Sunday Special.”

Of course.

Pedro concluded on a satisfactory note. “We have several packages for different festive periods as well. In February, we offer special valentines discount for our guests. We view special periods, including Christmas, as time to pay back loyal guests.”

The name of the hotel calls to mind Dolly Parton’s song “Down in Dover.” Is there a connection, I wondered aloud.

None absolutely. “We derive the inspiration from the dove,” Pedro instructed. “We wanted a hotel that epitomised peace and tranquility. We wanted a name that reflected that, and when we looked around for symbolic figures for peace, the only animal was dove. Biblically, the dove personifies  peace.”

The transition from dove to dover was for sound effect. “It doesn’t sounds so nice to call it Dove Hotel. So we added the letter R and it became  Dover,” he affirmed.

So, it was not named after Dover, a port town of England facing France across the strait. Neither was it inspired by Dolly Parton’s song.

Another end of the year office fete is not really far off. When you are caught daily in the vortex of work, time really flies. Hopefully, we can pull it off this year. I hope we can finally make the Dover date. What if we do? I look forward to the wonderful poolside experience; I am certain of experiencing the exquisite underground hall, and, I am certain it’s gonna be a Sunday, and if so, we certainly will not be shortchanged of the Sunday Special. But I can’t count on the mattress experience. It is the exclusive preserve of the guest.

