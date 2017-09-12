The Sun News
Double your fight against crimes, AIG tasks Ogun police

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adamu Ibrahim, has tasked the Ogun State Police Command to double its efforts in crime fighting and prevention.

He added that the command must always endeavour to ensure the state, which according to him, has become the new industrial hub in Nigeria, is provided with the best form of policing.

The AIG, who specifically charged the command to monitor the waterways in the state to prevent militants from laying siege to any town, equally, urged the command not to treat any corruption related issues with kids’ gloves.

Adamu made these known yesterday, while addressing top police officers in the command, led by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, during the AIG’s working visit to the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The AIG observed that though there is no country in the world without crimes, he maintained all efforts must be geared towards ensuring crime is fought to the barest minimum.

According to him, Ogun State remained a strategic location noting criminals always relocate to the state when they face serious heat in Lagos.

He, however, said police formation in Ogun State must not lower its guard in crime prevention and concentrate more on waterways to prevent militants from gaining access to the state.

“Ogun State is the industrial hub of Nigeria. There is a need to provide adequate security. No country is without crime, but it should be at the barest minimum. There should also be a room for improvement on human rights.

“You should deal with any corruption related issue in the command and you must not lower your guard as criminals, when facing serious heat in Lagos, will like to relocate to Ogun.

“You should also concentrate on monitoring the waterways, to prevent the repeat of militants’ attack on the state”. The AIG stated.

Earlier, briefing the AIG on the activities of the command, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ikiyasu, said the command had been able to reduce crimes in the state through what he termed “community policing”.

According to him, the state had not recorded a single armed robbery case since he assumed duty noting kidnappers and militants had been fought out of Ogun. This, he said, has made Ogun the safest state in the southwest.

Iliyasu, who disclosed his men had made Lagos-Ibadan amd Sagamu- Benin Expressways, safer for commuters, however, appealed to the AIG to help address shortage of manpower in the command, due to incessant transfer of men and officers.

He, therefore, assured that the command will work harder to sustain and maintain the tempo in crime prevention in the state.

