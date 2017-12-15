The Sun News
Double registration: INEC indicts Kogi gov

— 15th December 2017

…Sacks 3 staff, registers 21 political parties

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) has indicted Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya bello, over double registration in its on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Bello currently enjoys immunity from prosecution, in accordance with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

In connection with the governor’s action, the commission has sacked three of its staff.

INEC has also registered 21 political parties, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement by its National Commissioner & Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mrs. May Agbmuche-Mbu, the electoral agency said: “Following reports of alleged double registration by the governor of Kogi state, in the on-going CVR, the Commission set up a panel of investigation into the involvement of staff in the matter.

“The initial report submitted by the panel was referred to the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee, which made recommendations to the Commission. While the governor of Kogi state currently enjoys immunity from prosecution, the Commission took the following decisions in respect of its own staff: Summary dismissal of two staff for acts of gross misconduct. Immediate and compulsory retirement of an Electoral Officer, for acts of gross misconduct.”

“INEC held its usual weekly meeting and took decisions on the registration of new political parties, the findings on the allegation of double registration by the governor of Kogi state and the outstanding Anambra Central senatorial re-run election,”INEC said. The commission listed the names of the following associations that have fulfilled the constitutional requirements for registration as political parties to include: All Blending Party (ABP); All Grassroots Alliance (AGA); Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN); Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP); Coalition for Change (C4C); Freedom and Justice Party (FJP); Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN); Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP); Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN).

Others are: Mass Action Joint Alliance, (MAJA); Modern Democratic Party (MDP); National Interest Party (NIP); National Rescue Mission (NRM); New Progressive Movement (NPM) and Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP).

There are also People’s Alliance for National Development and Liberty (PANDEL), People’s Trust (PT), Providence People’s Congress (PPC), Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) and Sustainable National Party (SNP). “With this development, the total number of registered political parties in Nigeria is now 67,” INEC said.

The commission equally disclosed that it has applied for the Certified True Copy of the judgement on Anambra Central.

