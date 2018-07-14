Double Blow: Hazard, Courtois set to dump Chelsea— 14th July 2018
Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has agreed a move to Barcelona, according to a report.
The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract at Stamford Bridge and has not yet committed to a new deal.
Hazard has also publicly stated that he will not rule out a move away from West London unless the uncertainty over their managerial situation is resolved.
Real Madrid have been linked with Hazard but, according to Transfer market web, the Belgium international has reportedly agreed to sign for the Catalan giants and will move in a £80m deal.
Hazard is currently at the World Cup with the Red Devils, where he will contest the third-place playoff against England on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid have a deal in place for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, it has been revealed.
El Chiringuito de Jugones says Real and Chelsea have struck terms over a €35m fee for the Belgium international.
Courtois is now inside the final year of his current Blues deal and favours a move to Madrid, where his children now live.
The transfer will be announced after the World Cup; Courtois will play against England on Saturday in St. Petersburg for the third-place playoff.
He said last week: “The point is: my children live in Madrid. I would like to have them close by. That does not necessarily mean that I will go back to Spain, but for me they are very important. I’m going to do something to see them more.”
Latest
