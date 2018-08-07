Borussia Dortmund have moved to strengthen their central midfield options still further with the signing of Belgian international Axel Witsel.

The 29-year-old has joined BVB at their training camp in Switzerland after the club activated a release clause, thought to be about €20 million, in his contract with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian. He is the Bundesliga outfit’s fourth major signing of the close season, following Abdou Diallo, Thomas Delaney and Marius Wolf through the door at Signal Iduna Park.

READ ALSO Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships

Witsel, who played every meaningful minute of Belgium’s run to the World Cup semifinals in Russia, has signed a deal until 2022 and had been targeted by Dortmund for some time.

“After the World Cup, my goal was to move from China back to Europe,” Witsel said. “I’m totally happy and proud that I’ll play for BVB soon.

After our first conversation I didn’t have to think twice because, for me, Borussia Dortmund is one of the best clubs on the continent. Honestly, I can’t wait to run out in front of 81,000 people.”