– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Doors open for Fede Valverde
8th August 2018 - Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference
8th August 2018 - Igbo won’t undermine peaceful co-existence in Lagos – Uzoh, Ohanaeze Deputy President
8th August 2018 - Post-electoral violence: UN chief speaks with Zimbabwe’s president, opposition leader
8th August 2018 - NYSC bans corps members from unauthorised journeys
8th August 2018 - Delta communities demand revocation of road contract to firm
8th August 2018 - Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu’s son, Michael bags First Class in UK varsity
8th August 2018 - NTI develops course on environmental education
8th August 2018 - Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu
8th August 2018 - NATFORCE offers to assist government end insecurity
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Doors open for Fede Valverde
Valverde

Doors open for Fede Valverde

— 8th August 2018

Marca

After a super US tour and the imminent departure of Mateo Kovacic, the doors to the first team have opened for Fede Valverde.

A starter in the games against Manchester United and Juventus, the Uruguayan dazzled, and hence there is the strong possibility that he will stay with the first team and be one of Julen Lopetegui’s 25 squad members.

The standard of his performances and his attitude are exceptional and it would be the best way to reward a player in which there is full confidence.

READ ALSO American billionaire acquires £1.8b Arsenal

Kovacic can’t be replaced by just anyone, but Valverde does also need to complete the process of nationalisation in which he has been immersed in recent months.

For this bureaucratic procedure, an option of loaning him to a team in LaLiga had been considered, however, at only 20 years old, Valverde could be about to fulfil his dream of playing in Madrid before even he expected.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AYF CONFERENCE

Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference

— 8th August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka No fewer than 20,000 youths of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion would storm Awka, the Anambra State capital will, on Wednesday, for the 61st Annual National Bible Study Conference of the National Council of the Anglican Youth Fellowship (AYF) Nigeria. The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion ,…

  • DEPUTY PRESIDENT

    Igbo won’t undermine peaceful co-existence in Lagos – Uzoh, Ohanaeze Deputy President

    — 8th August 2018

    A free and fair election was conducted where Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene emerged the President while I became the Deputy President. Brown Chimezie Chief Vitus Chukwudubem Uzoh is the Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State. He speaks on the move to unite Ndigbo in the state ahead of next year’s election. With your inauguration attended…

  • Suleiman Kazaure

    NYSC bans corps members from unauthorised journeys

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, said on Tuesday that to travelling out of camp or places of primary assignment without obtaining permission remained remained an offence. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kazaure spoke at the Ekiti State Permanent Orientation Camp, situated in Ise/Emure, in…

  • OKOWA

    Delta communities demand revocation of road contract to firm

    — 8th August 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Five Urhobo communities in Delta State have passed a vote of no confidence on Zenith Construction Limited, the contracting firm handling the major road project linking the entire areas. They have consequently urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to, as matter of urgent public interest, revoke the road contract awarded to the company before…

  • MICHAEL

    Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu’s son, Michael bags First Class in UK varsity

    — 8th August 2018

    A former Governor of Abia State and foremost business mogul, Dr. Orji Kalu, is in a joyous mood as his only son, Michael, recently graduated with a First Class honours in Law from the prestigious Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom. Michael’s accomplishment in the institution was widely commended by the leadership of the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share