Marca

After a super US tour and the imminent departure of Mateo Kovacic, the doors to the first team have opened for Fede Valverde.

A starter in the games against Manchester United and Juventus, the Uruguayan dazzled, and hence there is the strong possibility that he will stay with the first team and be one of Julen Lopetegui’s 25 squad members.

The standard of his performances and his attitude are exceptional and it would be the best way to reward a player in which there is full confidence.

READ ALSO American billionaire acquires £1.8b Arsenal

Kovacic can’t be replaced by just anyone, but Valverde does also need to complete the process of nationalisation in which he has been immersed in recent months.

For this bureaucratic procedure, an option of loaning him to a team in LaLiga had been considered, however, at only 20 years old, Valverde could be about to fulfil his dream of playing in Madrid before even he expected.