The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Don’t use religion to criminalise others – Don
10th July 2018 - Trump is world’s most followed leader on Twitter – Study
10th July 2018 - Rescued Thai boys to miss World Cup final
10th July 2018 - Kaduna govt, World Bank train 900 youths on virtual economy
10th July 2018 - PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP
10th July 2018 - JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued
10th July 2018 - UK PM May holds ‘productive cabinet meeting’ following govt. reshuffle
10th July 2018 - Foundation calls for revival of Paternity Bill
10th July 2018 - S’ Leone launches corruption inquiry into ex-president Koroma’s govt
10th July 2018 - FCT Minister reinstates Mohammed as ES Pry Healthcare Board
Home / National / Don’t use religion to criminalise others – Don
Religion

Don’t use religion to criminalise others – Don

— 10th July 2018

NAN

A university don, Dr Aliyu Umar, has advised clerics to stop using religion to criminalise Nigerians or create problems for the country.

Umar, who is the Head of Department (HOD), Islamic Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, gave the adice on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 3rd Annual International Conference.

NAN reports that the conference has as its theme: “Islam, Economic Growth and Sustainable Development’’.

The conference was organised by the department in collaboration with International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance (IIIBF), Bayero University, Kano, and International Institute of Islamic Thought, Nigeria Office (IIITN).

He enjoined religious leaders to use the faith and pulpit to promote peaceful coexistence, unity and progress of the country.

The don explained that the aim of the conference was to give the proper information and knowledge to the world on what Islam is all about for the benefit of humanity.

Umar said that the theme of the conference was timely considering the growing economic challenges in the country.

He urged Muslims to adhere strictly to the teaching of Islam in the interest of peace and national development.

“Let’s see Islam in you through doing good things for the benefit of humanity and we must have to live according to Islam so that the nation will be fair, good and there be prosperity in the nation,’’ according to him.

Besides, the don advised that religion should not be used for non-religious purposes.

“This workshop had brought together participants within and outside the country including participants from Niger, Malaysia and Sudan, among others, in order to brainstorm on the real message of Islam to the world.

“The aim of the conference is to give the proper knowledge of what Islam is teaching and how Islam touches human lives positively.

“We want the world to know what Islam teaching is all about,” he said.
Umar also urged Nigerians to use religion to better the lives of others and to live in peace irrespective of their affiliation.

He commended the Nasarawa State Government and the management of the University for creating an enabling environment to ensure the success of the conference.

The don restated the commitment of the department to continue to organise and key into good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians.

NAN reports that the conference attracted Islamic scholars within and outside the country as well as different paper presentations.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Religion

Don’t use religion to criminalise others – Don

— 10th July 2018

NAN A university don, Dr Aliyu Umar, has advised clerics to stop using religion to criminalise Nigerians or create problems for the country. Umar, who is the Head of Department (HOD), Islamic Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, gave the adice on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna govt, World Bank train 900 youths on virtual economy

    — 10th July 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State Government in Partnership with Digital Naija on Tuesday commence a three-day training of 900 youth on the use of digital platforms to earn income. Muhammad Abdullahi, the Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, said during the opening ceremony in Kaduna that the training was supported by the World Bank. Abdullahi explained that…

  • MERGER

    PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP

    — 10th July 2018

    NAN National Chairman, Action Peoples Party (APP), Mr. Ikenga Ugo-Chinyeri, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition, which emerged on Monday,  was not a merger but platform to re-unify Nigerians. Ugo-Chinyeri said, in Abuja, that the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) was a timely action taken by 39 political parties in the interest of…

  • CATHOLIC

    JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued

    — 10th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Catholic Reverend Father that was reportedly kidnapped recently in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has been rescued. The Daily Sun reliably gathered that the priest was rescued, on Monday night, by operatives of Enugu State Police Command, although there was no information whether ransom was paid before he was…

  • FOUNDATION

    Foundation calls for revival of Paternity Bill

    — 10th July 2018

    Bianca Iboma The Goodfathers Foundation has called on the National Assembly to revived the Paternity Bill. The Bill, if signed into law, would make provisions for optional paternity leave to all married male employees in private and public sector failed to scale through the second reading in the House of Representatives. The Bill which is…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share