Don’t underrate R-APC, Okupe warns APC

9th July 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former spokesman for Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and  Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to wish away the Reform All progressives Congress (R-APC), headed by Buba Galadima, giving the personalities involved.

Okupe was reacting to a statement credited to Alwan Hassan, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member on Channels Television Sunrise programme, on Monday.

Hassan had reportedly said that the APC was not perturbed by the decision of the rAPC to quit the party.

According to Hassan, “If Saraki likes let him take the R-APC to heaven. We do not care. We are better off without them.

“Don’t be surprise that most of them won’t even be re-elected come 2019 under the platform of the APC,” he added.

Okupe recalled that similar incident played out before the build-up to the 2015 elections where then chairman of the People’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, was alleged to have boasted that the party would fared better without the aggrieved members of the nPDP.

Okupe also maintained that the Senate President Bukola Saraki willed enormous power especially in Kwara State, adding that he should be taken seriously.

“Apart from President Buhari, the next most visible, notable politician in Nigeria today is Bukola Saraki. And he will do himself a great favour if he runs for president.

“He has the experience and pedigree. And also Dankwanbo is a qualified Accountant. So, we should not be boxed.

“If Nigerians want the best, then we should not refuse those who have done well. Also Aminu Tambuwal is a very brilliant, ebullient known young man.

“Left for me alone, the APC members will be doing themselves a favour if they don’t allow the president to run. If he runs there is likely going to be a regrettable act because if Buhari wins, there will be problem and if he loses there would still be problem. So, why bother to run?”

Okupe who defected to the Accord Party, however, maintained that the APC has a better chance of winning the 2019 elections, giving the incumbency factor and the popularity of President Buhari in the North.

