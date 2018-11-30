Church leaders in Akwa Ibom State, led by Prelate emeritus of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang, have cautioned politicians against acts capable of truncating the nation’s democracy.

They took a swipe at forces inciting violence in the state, warning they would have God to contend with in their efforts to plunge the state into needless chaos.

The leaders spoke during an interactive meeting with some government functionaries at the corporate headquarters of the Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly (ACA) in Uyo.

Mbang, who canvassed for oneness, peace and security in Akwa Ibom, condemned in strong terms, all manner of political crises by those he described as faceless actors.

Mbang, a former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said believers must stand firm against those interested in dragging them into the era of backward and vision-less governance.

He told them to lead by example and avoid bad behaviours that would tarnish the image of the church.

President of Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly (ACA), Archbishop Cletus Bassey enjoined Christians in the state to be involved in the forthcoming general elections.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: EU, ECOWAS move to strengthen coordination

He told them to vote quality leaders that will impact their lives positively.

He said without quality and god- fearing leaders like Governor Udom Emmanuel, citizens would not enjoy peace and security in the state.

According to him, “The Fathers of Faith and other men of God in the state have spoken concerning the re-election of our dear Governor, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and we urge every Christian irrespective of the denomination to see the second term of Udom as a people’s project.

“We want all of you to vote for credible, quality and God fearing leaders in 2019 general elections so that we can have a better society to practice Christianity.

“Note that if the state is note peaceful, there will be no church.”

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, former military governor and Director-General of the Divine Mandate, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga poured encomiums on the Governor for his outstanding performance despite distractions by those they called enemies of progress.

They said despite the lean resources, Emmanuel has embraced prudent management to provide infrastructures, industries, modern health care facilities, free and compulsory education, youth empowerment, sports development among others.

They commended the church leaders for their prayers and warned the state government will no longer tolerate any activity that would bring it to disrepute.