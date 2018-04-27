The Sun News
Senate solidarity - CRIMINAL MELAYE

Don’t trivialize criminal indictments against Melaye – Police to Senators

— 27th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has cautioned the senate not to “personalize or trivialize” the criminal offenses indicting Senator Dino Melaye but to allow the rule of law and justice take their course.

This is as the IGP said he did not snub the invitation to appear before the Senate on Thursday as had been speculated, saying he sent the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations to appear on his behalf.

The IGP, defending the police as a law abiding organisation that holds the senate and its leadership in high esteem said “however, the Force wishes to impress on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to personalize or trivialize the criminal offenses (Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms and other sundry offenses) indicting Sen. Dino Melaye from confessions of two (2) suspected kidnappers and Armed Robbers namely: KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA and NUHU SALISU a.k.a SMALL; but should allow the rule of law and justice to prevail.”

The police chief said he acted rightly by sending a senior police officer to represent him while he was on a national engagement in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act and Regulation, and other extant laws.

Idris, who made this known in a statement, pointed out that the DIG who represented him at the Senate, was to present “the Police report, actions and findings in a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms and other sundry offenses indicting Senator Dino Melaye,” but was not given the opportunity to do so.

Idris, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer Moshood Jimoh, said:

“The functions, duties and responsibilities of the Inspector General of Police as listed in Section 215 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can also be carried out as mentioned in section 312 (1) of the Police Act and Regulation by a senior officer of the Force of the Rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police who if permitted by the Inspector General of Police to act on his behalf or represent him in official capacity at any function, event or programme within and outside Nigeria can do so in consonant with the provisions of the Police Act and Regulation.

“It is on the basis of the above that while the Inspector General of Police is on an official assignment in Bauchi State that he delegated the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations to represent him and honour the invitation of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria in respect of the felonious offenses for which Sen. Dino Melaye was taken into Police custody, investigated and to be arraigned in the Federal High Court, Lokoja without further delay.

“Consequently, the general public are hereby implored to note that the Inspector General of Police acted rightly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act and Regulation and other extant laws by delegating the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations to represent him at the Senate, National Assembly today 26th April, 2018 to present the Police report, actions and findings in a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms and other sundry offenses indicting Senator Dino Melaye.

"The Nigeria Police Force is a law abiding organization and holds the Senate and its leadership in high esteem, however the Force wishes to impress on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to personalize or trivialize the criminal offenses (Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms and other sundry offenses) indicting Sen. Dino Melaye from confessions of two (2) suspected kidnappers and Armed Robbers namely: KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA and NUHU SALISU a.k.a SMALL; but should allow the rule of law and justice to prevail."

