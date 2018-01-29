The Sun News
Don't treat Obasanjo's letter with levity, Catholic Bishop tells Buhari

Don’t treat Obasanjo’s letter with levity, Catholic Bishop tells Buhari

— 29th January 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has advised President Mohammadu Buhari not to treat former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to him with levity.

Instead, the Bishop urged the President to take a critical look at the content of the letter and act on it for the general interest of the citizenry.

The Prelate who advocated for colony for Igbo traders to enable them transact their businesses without hitches, stated that, “it takes a wise man to appreciate advices, especially those coming from his critics.”

Ezeokafor who spoke, on Sunday, at the Oji River Leprosy Settlement in Enugu State, when he visited the inmates with gifts, said though part of the issues raised in Obasanjo’s letter might have been exaggerated, there were several weightier matters in it that must not be treated with kid gloves.

He said, “He has been writing and would continue to write and for those the letter was addressed to should have a close look at it. Let them read it. ‘You know he has written to several persons at different times. He wrote to Jonathan, Abacha and even to his Vice, Atiku.

“Anybody who has common sense knows that those who criticize you sometimes have strong points, though can exaggerate things. If you are wise, you will listen and act on it.”

Bringing the issue of restructuring to the letter, the bishop blamed the numerous challenges facing the country partly to government’s inability to dialogue over the matter and warned that until the issue was brought to the front burner, the Nigerian problem would continue to linger unabated.

He said, “When you talk of Nigeria as a confederation and people are talking of restructuring and you say no, then there is a problem. This time it has become inevitable and a wise man should say let’s discuss it because discussion will assist in getting things done properly.

“Obasanjo has been writing and would continue to write and those who are wise will discern that some letters have some elements of good and bad in them.”

