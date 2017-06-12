The Sun News
Don’t take our land, Anambra community begs FG

— 12th June 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

Residents of Ifite quarters, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, have protested at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in Awka over the proposed revocation of their licenses to some portions of land allocated to the residents by the Federal Government.

They said that the action would be a negation of the original agreement reached between the government and the community before it was acquired by the former.

The protesters led by Chief Geoffrey Nwoye Mokwugwo said that they had expected the federal government to have used the land which they acquired about 30 years ago to establish an industry or public utility that would benefit the people but was shocked to discover that they intend to give it to private developers.

He added that his people were not compensated for the land since it was acquired. He therefore pleaded with the Minister in charge, Babatunde Fashola, to use his good office to intervene.

“We demand that our people should be given compensatory plots. In that land, we have burial ground, oracle and others” he added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Comptroller in charge of Anambra office, Mr Nkemakonam Okoroafor, shut newsmen out of the parley. He said he does not have the right to speak to the press. But Chief Mokwugwo quoted him as saying that the situation would be resolved.

