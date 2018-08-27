Don’t sell your votes, Razak urges electorate

In order to ensure emergence of credible leaders, who can deliver democracy dividends, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Lanre Razak, has urged Nigerian voters to shun material and financial inducement from politicians desperate for power in the 2019 general election.

Razak, who made the call in Epe at the weekend, also commended the leadership of the party in the state for its recent decision to adopt direct primaries in electing candidates for the party.

READ ALSO Every 28-member group of Burundi cultural troupe disappear during Swiss trip

He said the process which is similar to the Option A4 (open ballot) adopted by the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in conducting its primaries that produced the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola as the presidential candidate in 1993 in the aborted Third Republic, if strictly implemented, will produce popular and credible candidates with massive grassroots support.

Losers of such direct primaries, he noted will readily accept defeat and work for the success of the APC in the general election since the candidates were not imposed on members.

He urged the political class to imbibe the cardinal lesson of the just celebrated Eid-el-Kabir festival by fulfilling all promises made to the electorate during electioneering. “It is unforgivable sin for anybody to raise other people’s hope and dash it,” he said