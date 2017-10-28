Don’t run in 2019, Northern youths tell Buhari
— 28th October 2017
From:
Billy Graham Abel, Yola
The Northern Youth Leaders Forum has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari
from indicating interest for the 2019 presidency saying the group and its
over five million members would not support him because of the Calibre of
people he surrounded himself with in his first tenure in office.
The National chairman of NYLF, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, made this known during
an interactive session with pressmen in Yola.
Elliot Afiyo said, “The president should not make the mistake of thinking
to contest in 2019 due to the crop of people he has surrounded him with.
“He has played a vital role in stabilizing the country which was the major
reason the NYLF supported him in 2015 and also because of his integrity but
our recent discovery shows he has been walking alone and he alone cannot do
it.
“We did not vote for APC but for Buhari because the country needed to be
stabilized and that has been done, so it is time for President Buhari to go
for a rest adding that he should not allow himself to fall into the hands
of the cabals trying to make him go into contest in 2019 because most
Nigerians would not vote for him due to the activities of his
lieutenants.”
The leader of Northern Youths Leaders Forum( NYLF) said apart from matters
surrounding 2019 presidency, they are aware of a cabal under the current
Administration of President Muhammedu Buhari plotting to ensure that the
Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Ibrahim Idris is removed from office for
their personal interest.
Comrade Elliot appeal to the president not to allow himself to be mislead
by the scheming of this Cabal as their actions is part of a calculated step
to undermine and discredit his government.
Elliot said, “We are aware of the plans by some people in Buhari’s
government strategising to give the president every reason to remove the
Inspector General of Police from office and as a forum we cannot let that
happened ”
“Therefore we are warning the cabal to stop their plans or we will be
forced to come publicly to expose them and some of their clandestine
activities in the past”
“We worked tirelessly for this government to come on board and we cannot
fold our hands to allow some people in the name of cabal to discredit this
government because certain people in government refused to do their whims
and caprices” he said.
Afiyo said his forum has more than five million members across every part
of the country and we will not allow them to run this country down adding
that ” we wil not allow them to do what they want simply because some
people say no to them”
The NYLF leader also called on President Muhammedu Buhari to speadily
confirm the appointment of the chairman of the Economic and Financial
Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu noting that it was still the same
cabal that was working against Magu’s confirmation.
Afiyo explained that the NYLF has critically monitored the activities of
the cabal in respect to Magu’s case and cabal is committed to making sure
that he is not confirm as the substantive chairman of the EFCC because they
are scared that he might expose some of their nafarious activities.
The group also called on the president to do a thorough investigation on
Abubakar Maina’s case saying it believes that a fair hearing should be
given to him and if found guilty, then he should be sacked.
He noted that Maina’s statement might help the federal government unrave
some hidden secrets concerning some people who might have aided some
alleged actions and the people behind the mask in his government’.
with in 2019.
