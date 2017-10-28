Don’t run in 2019, Northern youths tell Buhari

From:

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari

from indicating interest for the 2019 presidency saying the group and its

over five million members would not support him because of the Calibre of

people he surrounded himself with in his first tenure in office.

The National chairman of NYLF, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, made this known during

an interactive session with pressmen in Yola.

Elliot Afiyo said, “The president should not make the mistake of thinking

to contest in 2019 due to the crop of people he has surrounded him with.

“He has played a vital role in stabilizing the country which was the major

reason the NYLF supported him in 2015 and also because of his integrity but

our recent discovery shows he has been walking alone and he alone cannot do

it.

“We did not vote for APC but for Buhari because the country needed to be

stabilized and that has been done, so it is time for President Buhari to go

for a rest adding that he should not allow himself to fall into the hands

of the cabals trying to make him go into contest in 2019 because most

Nigerians would not vote for him due to the activities of his

lieutenants.”

The leader of Northern Youths Leaders Forum( NYLF) said apart from matters

surrounding 2019 presidency, they are aware of a cabal under the current

Administration of President Muhammedu Buhari plotting to ensure that the

Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Ibrahim Idris is removed from office for

their personal interest.

Comrade Elliot appeal to the president not to allow himself to be mislead

by the scheming of this Cabal as their actions is part of a calculated step

to undermine and discredit his government.

Elliot said, “We are aware of the plans by some people in Buhari’s

government strategising to give the president every reason to remove the

Inspector General of Police from office and as a forum we cannot let that

happened ”

“Therefore we are warning the cabal to stop their plans or we will be

forced to come publicly to expose them and some of their clandestine

activities in the past”

“We worked tirelessly for this government to come on board and we cannot

fold our hands to allow some people in the name of cabal to discredit this

government because certain people in government refused to do their whims

and caprices” he said.

Afiyo said his forum has more than five million members across every part

of the country and we will not allow them to run this country down adding

that ” we wil not allow them to do what they want simply because some

people say no to them”

The NYLF leader also called on President Muhammedu Buhari to speadily

confirm the appointment of the chairman of the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu noting that it was still the same

cabal that was working against Magu’s confirmation.

Afiyo explained that the NYLF has critically monitored the activities of

the cabal in respect to Magu’s case and cabal is committed to making sure

that he is not confirm as the substantive chairman of the EFCC because they

are scared that he might expose some of their nafarious activities.

The group also called on the president to do a thorough investigation on

Abubakar Maina’s case saying it believes that a fair hearing should be

given to him and if found guilty, then he should be sacked.

He noted that Maina’s statement might help the federal government unrave

some hidden secrets concerning some people who might have aided some

alleged actions and the people behind the mask in his government’.

with in 2019.