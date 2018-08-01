– The Sun News
NYSC

Don't reject corps members, NYSC DG begs stakeholders

1st August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has appealed to stakeholders not to reject corps members posted to their establishments.

Kazaure equally appealed corps employers across the country to improve the standard of welfare packages given to corps members on their payroll.

The statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi, noted that the Director General made the appeal when he visited the 2018 Batch ‘B’ corps members currently undergoing induction in Anambra and Imo states Orientation Camps.

The statement read that; “The DG also urged every Corps Employer to provide an enabling environment for Corps Members to discharge their statutory responsibilities to fatherland.”

 

“While in both camps, the DG, who frowned against corps members’ rejection, enjoined all stakeholders to assist corps members towards having a memorable service year.”

“NYSC Management has partnered the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and other relevant stakeholders to empower Corps Members with soft loans to finance their business ideas and create jobs

“Let me also used the forum to warn Corps Members to respect the culture of host communities, shun every form of social vices and serve as good ambassadors of their schools, families and the NYSC Scheme,” the statement quoted the DG.

Anambra State Coordinator, Mr. Kehinde Aremu, revealed that the 2,126 corps members that registered in camp had adjusted to camp life and were well behaved.

Similarly, lmo State Coordinator, Sunday Aroni, commended the state government for the completion of a two-storey corps members’ hostel in the camp.

He, however, sought for assistance for the expansion of camp facilities to meet the increasing Corps population.

Imo camp recorded a total of 2,046 corps members comprising 1,051 males, 995 females including the dislodged 178 corps members from Anambra State which makes a total of 2,224.

