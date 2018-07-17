Don’t push me over defection, says Saraki

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Senate President Bukola Saraki returned, on Tuesday, to the waiting hands of a large crowd of supporters who welcomed him to Ilorin, Kwara State capital, 10 days after the Supreme Court cleared him of allegations of false asset declaration instituted against him by the federal government.

As early as 6:35am supporters of the Senate President had besieged the Ilorin International Airport and its adjourning surrounding to await his arrival.

Motorists and other road users had hectic time on the Ilorin-Ogbomosho road, as Saraki’s supporters lined both sides of the road with vehicles stretching for about five kilometers.

Although Saraki’s flight did not arrive until about 4.17p.m., his supporters kept themselves alive with dance and music from various live bands. He was accompanied on the flight by Speaker of the state’s house of assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim, a former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly and chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Razaq Atunwa, as well as a former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

While answering questions from newsmen, Saraki described his three-year trial as ‘tough’, but expressed satisfaction that his followers never doubted his innocence as he had told them severally.

But he refused to comment on what he would do over pressures by some of his followers to lead them out of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He only asked newsmen not to ‘worry’ or ‘push’ him over the matter.

“As I said, don’t worry, don’t push me. I will call at a time and I will tell Nigerians”, he said.

READ ALSO: Attack on Lalong, Govt. House’ll plunge Plateau to ethnic crisis – Patriots

On his trial and the visit he said: “It’s been a long journey for all my own people in the state, and today we thank the Almighty God for this.

“I want to thank all of them who did not at any time waver. They believe in my innocence and supported me throughout those three very tough years and it was a great feeling for all of us.

“It is my first homecoming to thank them for all the support they have given me and the victory and for the fact that the truth prevailed and justice was done. Today is a day for me to visit and more importantly thank the people for the support they have given for years.

” As I always say time will come for everything, a time will come I will tell people where I am, what I’m doing. For now it is just to thank the people of the state because the last three years have been tough and they are still committed and remain and i have to appreciate that. I appreciate that.”