Don’t plunge Nigeria into chaos, group warns agitators

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

A nongovernmental oganisation, the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), on Tuesday, warned all ethnic and regional agitators to shun acts capable of plunging the country into avoidable chaos.

The group said the unity of the country remains non-negotiable and sacrosanct.

President of the group, comrade Sheriff Mulade gave the warning at its 8th annual conference with the theme: “Sustainable Security and Environment in the Niger Delta: A Key to Nigerian Development” held in Benin-City.

According to him. “We in CEPEJ caution that you should adopt non-violence approach to your agitations. IPOB, Arewa Youths, Niger Delta agitators, Oduduwa Youths and all other shades of agitators must not plunge Nigeria into avoidable chaos as Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable”

He said learning to solve disputes without aggression is a great way to enjoy peace adding that we can collectively sponsor activities and actions that promote environmental justice, clean environment, enhance security and culture of peace.

President of the organisation said in order to sustain the existing peace in the Niger Delta particularly, the Ogoni, the Federal Government should expedite action on the environmental remediation and clean-up of the area as promised by the presidency while the people should be patient and continue to dialogue with the government until this is achieved.

He said the clean-up of the area will lead to sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta as it will assuage the citizens as well as reduce tension and further crises in the area.

He further called on those planning to resume hostility in the Niger Delta region to sheath their swords and listen to those who have been mandated to resolve issues on their behalf.

On his part, President of Gbaramatu Youth Council, Comrade Christopher Wuruyai, said for lasting peace to be achievable in the country, those saddled with the responsibility to resolve the problem of the country especially in the Niger Delta region, must approach it with sincerity.

He noted that the problem in the region is centered on lack of sincerity from the federal government.