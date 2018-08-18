I don’t pity some men having marital crises – Damilola Adegbite

To her, it is because some men are out to deliberately hurt women who are in romantic relationship with them.

The mother of one, whose marriage to actor Chris Attoh crashed two years after a glamorous wedding, revealed that she doesn’t pity men who feel the heat in their marriages or relationships; after all they had broken the heart of one or two of their lovers.

She said: “Broken hearts are everywhere. Some men are wicked. Some of the girls they are hurting are witches, soon they will carry their names to their meetings. Some men think they can toy with women’s emotions. What goes around comes around. Karma will soon come for them. When you watch Yoruba movies and you see people having issues, they will tell them to go and look for those they have offended. Where will they start from? Sometimes, I don’t feel sorry for some men when I hear women are dealing with them. Men are the ones creating monsters for themselves.”

Adegbite also advised women who are being abused in their marriages to quit.

“And to my sisters, if he’s making you cry more than he’s making you laugh, please carry your bags and leave! Protect your sanity,” she volunteered.