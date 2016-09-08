The Sun News
8th September 2016 - Don't increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG
8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election
8th September 2016 - Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities
8th September 2016 - We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government
8th September 2016 - Copyright enforcers raid Onitsha market, make arrests
8th September 2016 - Bayelsa: Soldiers sweep 3 communities in search of ‘Avengers’
8th September 2016 - Udiroko: The colour of culture
8th September 2016 - Akure motorparks wear new garb, now ‘Ogogoro’ joints
8th September 2016 - We lost nine officers to road crashes – FRSC Corps Marshal
8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo
Nigeria's Minister of Health Isaac Folorunso Adewole attends an emergency National Council on Health meeting on the control of Lassa Fever in Abuja, Nigeria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde - RTX231AG

Don't increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG

— 8th September 2016

Nigeria's Minister of Health Isaac Folorunso Adewole attends an emergency National Council on Health meeting on the control of Lassa Fever in Abuja, Nigeria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde - RTX231AG

Don’t increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG

— 8th September 2016

…says 5.8million babies die through contraceptive in Nigeria BY PHILIP NWOSU Unless the Federal Government halts its plans to increase contraceptive prevalence in Nigeria from 15 percent to 36 percent, the death rate of babies who die through abortion in Nigeria annually could climb from 5.8million to 13.9million, a Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria has…

  • INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

    BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election

    — 8th September 2016

    The Independent National Electoral Commission has reversed its earlier decision to go ahead with the election in Edo as it has agreed to shift the  governorship election by two weeks. The decision to postpone the election was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital this evening. A national commissioner at…

  • Activities-of-Herdsmen-Threat-to-Nigerias-Unity-Emir-of-Ilorin

    Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Chuks Onuoha – UMUAHIA) Leaders of Hausa/Fulani herdsmen in Abia state have signed an accord with all the communities leaders  in Abia to ensure a peaceful coexistence with them. This is part of proactive measures adopted by the state government, the police and leaders of various communities in Abia to put an end to violent clashes between herdsmen…

  • keshis-burial

    We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Paul Osuyi – ASABA) The Federal Government has said that the children of the late former Super Eagles captain and coach Stephen Keshi will be heavy invested in. Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung, who disclosed this in Asaba yesterday, said government has not forgotten about the late Eagles handler who won the African Cup of Nations…

  • photo2 (1)

    Copyright enforcers raid Onitsha market, make arrests

    — 8th September 2016

    Officers of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) yesterday raided the popular Emeka Offor plaza at Onitsha main market in Anambra state and arrested five suspects for pirating and downloading selling music at the market. The NCC stormed the market based on tip-off that the plaza was the major spot where traders download and upload music to…

  • 1472553338_552_Photos-of-Nigerian-Army039s-quotOperation-Crocodile-Smilequot

    Bayelsa: Soldiers sweep 3 communities in search of ‘Avengers’

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Femi Folaranmi – YENAGOA) Armed soldiers invaded three Bayelsa communities yesterday, allegedly destroying over 43 houses and carting away three speed boats. The raid on the communities – Peremabiri, Akamabugo and Tikogbene in Southern Ijaw Local Government Council Area -is believed to be part of special Operation Crocodile Smile being carried out by the military against…

  • PIC.17. FROM LEFT: ZONAL COMMANDING OFFICER, RS2HQ FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY COMMISSION, MR DEMOLA LAWAL; DEPUTY CORPS MARSHAL (OPERATIONS), MR BOBOYE OYEYEMI; LAGOS STATE SECTOR COMMANDER, MR NSEOBONG AKPABIO, AND HEAD OF SERVICE, NATIONAL UNIFORM LICENSING SCHEME, MR HYGINUS FUOMSUK, DURING THE OPENING OF THE SPECIAL ZONAL OPERATORS MEETING IN LAGOS ON FRIDAY (22/06/12).

    We lost nine officers to road crashes – FRSC Corps Marshal

    — 8th September 2016

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Corps Marshal of the Nigerian Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi has disclosed that the Corps lost nine of their officers to road crashes in the last six months. Oyeyemi who stated this during the flag off of the Ember months campaign held at the NURTW Motor Park, North Bank, Makurdi…

  • INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

    BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo

    — 8th September 2016

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will proceed with the governorship elections in Edo State despite security advice from the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force. The Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) had in press conference on Wednesday, advised INEC to postpone the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September…

  • KALU IDIKA KALU

    Restructuring Nigeria can work if… –Idika Kalu

    — 8th September 2016

    By Vincent Kalu Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has said that it was irresponsible for the Federal Government to give bailout funds to states. Kalu, who once aspired to be president of the nation on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this interview also spoke on the burning issue of…

  • Comrade-Onuh-Edoka-Kogi-NLC

    Nobody can sponsor Labour against Kogi govt. –Edoka, Kogi NLC chairman

    — 8th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Organised labour and the Kogi State government have been having a running battle over welfare of workers via payment of salaries and now the seemingly unending staff screening exercise which has taken well over six months, yet a large chunk of the workers are yet to be paid. Recently, the labour…

