The Sun News
Latest
27th June 2017 - Don’t ignore ethnic agitations, Atiku tasks FG
27th June 2017 - Bomb kills eight along Kenya-Somalia border
27th June 2017 - Kenya: EU deploys observers ahead of August polls
27th June 2017 - NYCN launches campaign against hate speech
27th June 2017 - Obiano inspects Awka Capital Territory modern market site
27th June 2017 - Four die in Ondo road crash
27th June 2017 - Women rally against BEDC in Effurun
27th June 2017 - 85% of IDPs return home in Yobe – official
27th June 2017 - Emir cautions herdsmen against grazing on farmlands
27th June 2017 - Ijaw Reconciliation C’ttee’ll solve INC crisis- Vasrity Don
Home / Cover / Don’t ignore ethnic agitations, Atiku tasks FG

Don’t ignore ethnic agitations, Atiku tasks FG

— 27th June 2017

 

…Commends APC Govs, others over support for restructuring

 

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

 

Vice President Atiku Abubakar and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as patriotic the groundswell of positions for restructuring of Nigeria by leaders and stakeholders of diverse regions and leanings.

He said the recent debate about restructuring is confirmation that he was not a lone voice in the wilderness over the inevitability of tweak in the national arrangement for the good of all. He also cautioned that attempt at ignoring the agitations could complicate the already bad situation.

The former VP in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday from his media office commended the resolution of the APC Progressive Governors Forum that aligned recently with restructuring and true federalism, stressing that the issue transcends religion and ethnicity.

According to him; “The convergence of positions around restructuring by leaders and stakeholders from diverse regions of the country is a show of patriotism and confirmation that I am was not just a lone voice in the wilderness on the inevitability of restructuring of Nigeria for the good of all.

“The agitations for secession would not have arisen in the first place if the country had shown sincere readiness to address the underlying problems that feed the agitations by separatist forces. The restructuring debate transcends the ambition of any single politician in Nigeria, and any attempt to ignore the agitations could make a bad situation more complicated,” he warned.

According to him; “Avoiding a problem won’t solve that problem. With so much hate, distrust, suspicions and fears in the country, political leaders shouldn’t be afraid to confront the challenge.

“Our current federal structure should be freely discussed by allowing the federating units voice their grievances to find a workable solution that protects the rights and interests of all. The country could not afford bottled up frustrations of the people that may explode into violence, which threatens not only innocent lives, but also harms the country’s economic assets,” he warned.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t ignore ethnic agitations, Atiku tasks FG

— 27th June 2017

  …Commends APC Govs, others over support for restructuring   From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja   Vice President Atiku Abubakar and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as patriotic the groundswell of positions for restructuring of Nigeria by leaders and stakeholders of diverse regions and leanings. He said the recent debate about restructuring is…

Share

  • Bomb kills eight along Kenya-Somalia border

    — 27th June 2017

    Eight people, including four children returning to school after Eid celebrations, were killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in eastern Kenya near the border with Somalia, police said. “We have eight victims — four children and four police,” a police spokesman told AFP following the explosion between Mararani and Kiunga, just a handful of kilometres…

    Share

  • Kenya: EU deploys observers ahead of August polls

    — 27th June 2017

    The European Union is promising to remain neutral in Kenya’s General Election even as it sends a team of observers to check the credibility of the polls. On Tuesday, the bloc deployed its team of long-term election observers to Kenya with a promise to stick to the given electoral code of conduct and international law….

    Share

  • NYCN launches campaign against hate speech

    — 27th June 2017

    From: MAGNUS EZE, Abuja The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has launched a nationwide campaign against hate speech amongst the youth. This was as President of Great Leadership Advocacy Organisation, a civil society group, Mr. Martins Apugo, inaugurated peace enlightenment committee for each of the geopolitical zones, on the heels of recent divisive utterances…

    Share

  • Obiano inspects Awka Capital Territory modern market site

    — 27th June 2017

    …Isiagu community lauds development From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has inspected the site for the Awka Capital Territory Modern Market located at Isiagu community, Awka South LGA of the state. Represented by Commissioner for Lands, Urban Planning and Rural Development, Hon. Okey Mouka, and accompanied by the Commissioner for Commerce,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share