The Sun News
Latest
10th December 2017 - Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents
10th December 2017 - Secondus emerges new PDP chairman
10th December 2017 - PDP: Secondus is new chairman
10th December 2017 - 8 persons die, 9 injured in Ogun auto crash
10th December 2017 - 2019: APGA chieftain predicts party’s takeover of South-east 
10th December 2017 - NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity
10th December 2017 - Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo
10th December 2017 - Nigeria must create 4m jobs annually to ensure growth – Ambode 
10th December 2017 - Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe
10th December 2017 - Happiness ministry : We are not happy – Imo people
Home / National / Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents

Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents

— 10th December 2017

‎Parents and guardians have been admonished to avoid mounting undue pressure on their children in the choice of course for study when applying for admission into tertiary institutions as well as to avoid cutting corners but go through the normal process when purchasing the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for their children and wards.

‎The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), Professor Is-Haq Oloyede gave the advice while speaking at a one day critical stakeholders meeting on Plans and Modalities for the sale and registration of 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application form and seamless admission into tertiary institutions at Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu, Ogun States.

‎According to the JAMB Registrar, most candidates failed to secure admission into higher institutions not as a result of poor performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test, but improper filling of their application form and wrong choice of course of study that did not match the subjects such candidates sat for.

‎ “Apart from parents pressure on candidates choice of course, it has also been observed that most of them failed to gain admission into the institutions of their choice as a result of improper filling of the forms and wrong subjects combination,” Professor Oloyede said.

‎ Other factors as listed by JAMB Boss include the use of special centres, engagement of proxy to purchase forms and last minutes preparations by candidates.

‎While commending the Ogun State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota for being the first State Commissioner of Education to introduce the workshop, Professor Oloyede charged participants at the event, which included stakeholders in the education industry to take full advantage of it and take the message back to their communities.

‎Earlier in her welcome address, Mrs. Modupe Mujota said the purpose of the seminar was to brainstorm, explore and incorporate nexus of ideas in order to address sharp practices in registration, conduct of UTME and assisting candidates in selecting appropriate subjects for proposed discipline in tertiary institutions of first choice.

‎She therefore urged participants to critically examine the overall concept of admission process into various higher institutions in the country and proffer possible solutions to the challenges at hand.

‎ Also speaking, State Chief Technical on UTME, Professor Adesina Sodiya who gave a brief overview of admission process, charged candidates to be adepted in the use of computer system.
‎ The workshop which was held in the three Senatorial District of the State drew participants from Principal of both public and private schools, proprietors of private schools, students and parents amongst others.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents

— 10th December 2017

‎Parents and guardians have been admonished to avoid mounting undue pressure on their children in the choice of course for study when applying for admission into tertiary institutions as well as to avoid cutting corners but go through the normal process when purchasing the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for their children and…

  • Secondus emerges new PDP chairman

    — 10th December 2017

    From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Prince Uche Secondus this morning emerged the new national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party( PDP). He polled a total of 2000 votes to defeat his closest rival , Professor Tunde Adeniran, who scored 230 votes. Former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, came a distant…

  • PDP: Secondus is new chairman

    — 10th December 2017

      Adeniran, Dokpesi allege irregularities It’s free, fair credible –Wike, Fayose, Udom Why South-west lost out From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja  Prince Uche Secondus early this morning emerged the new national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Secondus, a former acting national chairman carried the day at the national convention of the…

  • 8 persons die, 9 injured in Ogun auto crash

    — 10th December 2017

    From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Eight persons, including six males and two females have been reportedly killed, while nine others sustained serious injuries in an early morning accident on yesterday at Olorunpodo Junction, near Ogbere, Ogun State, along Lagos-Sagamu-Benin Expressway. The accident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ETU 409 XA and a…

  • 2019: APGA chieftain predicts party’s takeover of South-east 

    — 10th December 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and traditional defence minister in Nnewi traditional stool, Nnewi, Anambra State, Chief Ofili Nwosu, has said that the party will achieve a sweeping victory in the entire South-east region in the coming 2019 general elections.  Reflecting on the November 18 governorship election…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share